How Trump’s Refugee Ban Is Affecting the Mood at the SAG Awards

While actors are celebrating their nominations at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards, the performers are also focused on a more serious issue: President Donald Trump‘s refugee ban.

“A lot of the movies and performances that are being honored weirdly echo what’s going on in the world today, so expect people to speak of that,” says PEOPLE’s Deputy Editor J. D. Heyman. “It’s an incredibly heavy time and I think people are here to celebrate performances and haven’t forgotten that.”

Since Trump issued the executive order on Friday, the decision has led to a passionate public outcry from celebrities and others worldwide.

“This is not just entertainment, it’s a global industry, an American industry that is exported all over the world,” Heyman continues. “These executive actions have a very real impact, not just because people may have a political opinion or another, but it could really affect where they work, their ability to travel the United States.

“These are a group of actors that come from all over the world, some parts of the world where we don’t necessarily have the best relations, everyone’s on pins and needles about that,” he concluded.

Trump’s executive order, called the “Muslim ban” by critics, temporarily bans any refugees from entering the U.S., indefinitely bans refugees who hail from Syria, and temporarily bans citizens from several seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

The president also said in the order that Christians and other minority religions from Muslim countries should be given preferential treatment when entering the U.S. over Muslims.

Titled “Protection Of The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States,” the order closes the nation’s borders for four months.

For 90 days, visas will also not be issued to nationals from several Muslim countries — Iraq, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Iran. This ban would apply to anyone from those countries visiting the U.S., not just people seeking asylum or looking to immigrate.

On Sunday, Trump released his response to the international outrage.

“America is a proud nation of immigrants and we will continue to show compassion to those fleeing oppression, but we will do so while protecting our own citizens and border,” he said in a statement released by the White House Sunday. “America has always been the land of the free and home of the brave. We will keep it free and keep it safe, as the media knows, but refuses to say.”