How Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais Prepped Jimmy Fallon to Host the Golden Globes

Jimmy Fallon isn’t afraid to ask his friends for a little advice.

During the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards Preview Day on Wednesday, the Tonight Show host admitted that he reached out to numerous past hosts — including Tiny Fey, Amy Poehler and Ricky Gervais — for some guidance about hosting the upcoming awards show.

“I mean, I asked everyone I could ask: Ricky and Tina and Amy,” Fallon, 42, told PEOPLE. “They’re all super nice. They basically said, ‘Dude, you’re doing it five nights a week, you’re hosting a show. I think you know how hosting works.’ I’m just looking forward to seeing everyone dressed up and smiling and everyone looks better when they’re smiling, so it’s going to be a fun night.”

Though Fallon is no stranger to hosting, delivering jokes to a room full of A-list celebrities is not a part of his nightly routine.

“Well, this is the first time I think that my guests are the audience,” he said. “I know how they are as guests. I don’t know how they’re going to be as an audience,” he said.

But Fallon is optimistic about how the nominees and attendees will respond to his hosting duties. “Hopefully they’re laughing and happy and clapping and a good audience. I’m looking forward to that and seeing familiar faces and knowing that they’re going to be on my show the week after I’m doing this.”

The 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air live on Jan. 8, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.