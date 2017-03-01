How Steve Harvey Reacted to the Shocking Oscars Fiasco: ‘Boy, Do I Know That Feeling’

No one could relate more to the Oscars’ Best Picture disaster than Steve Harvey.

The talk show host, who infamously announced the wrong winner at the Miss Universe pageant in 2015, spoke with Extra’s Mario Lopez about how he felt watching a similar situation unfold at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

“I felt really good and warm and fuzzy on the inside,” he joked. “I actually lit a cigar and got a glass of scotch and celebrated.”

He added, “I was sitting there going, ‘Yeah, okay,’ because, you know, for a whole year I’ve been hearing, ‘Oh, how could he? Oh, my God! No one ever does that. That’s a mistake! How did he do that? That’s ridiculous.’ Okay, the granddaddy of them all, the Oscars, and they handed that guy the wrong envelope … Boy, do I know that feeling.”

Harvey also pointed out that while Warren Beatty caught some flack for the incident, it was actually his co-presenter, Faye Dunaway, who read the wrong name: “[Dunaway] disappeared and Warren didn’t even read the wrong name, but when he walked back up to do the apology he became the guy — the lady read the name and then she just left!”

Regardless, Harvey said he can empathize with the miscue.

“People have read the wrong name a thousand times — it’s just you never see it because it’s not live. But boy, when it’s live, that was one of the greatest moments of television for me in my entire life, watching them,” he said.

As for how he thinks Beatty is handling the heat, Harvey said, “He’s old school, he’s not used to social media backlash — I’m an expert.”

The Family Feud host also commented on “Gary from Chicago,” saying he hopes to bring the tourist who made an Oscars cameo onto his talk show.

“He just got out of prison, been out three days, he walks into the Oscars and he hits the jackpot, man,” Harvey said. “It was really a great story.”