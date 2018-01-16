19 Stars Reveal How They Got Their SAG Cards

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

"I earned my SAG card — when I was 14, I did an MTV promo for My Super Sweet 16," Lawrence recalled in her 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards best actress acceptance speech. "I remember getting [the card] in the mail and it being the best day of my entire life because it officially made me a professional actor — which put me in a category with all of you. And now I have this naked statue that means that some of you even voted for me."

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are hosting the official live pre-show for the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, in partnership with TNT and sponsored by Dunkin' Donuts. Our red carpet special will start livestreaming at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 PT on PEOPLE.com, EW.com and the People/Entertainment Weekly Network (download the PEN app for your TV or phone). You can also watch it live on Twitter — follow us @PEOPLE!