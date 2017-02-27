10 Fake Oscars We Want to Give the Hot Guys of the Academy Awards Red Carpet

Because there should be a Best Performance in a Suit award

By @mariayagoda

BEST FACIAL HAIR: DEV PATEL

The Lion actor steals our hearts in so many ways, but tonight his scruff game is on point.

BEST SMOULDER: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

We're not sure what the singer, nominated for his song "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from Trolls, is looking at, but we wish it were us.

BEST FANCY BATHROBE-ESQUE ENSEMBLE: TERRENCE HOWARD

The Empire actor found a way to hack the system and get comfy on the carpet.

STURDIEST STANCE: JOSH DALLAS

Extra points to the Once Upon a Star hearthrob for his flower pin.

BEST SMILE: JOHN LEGEND

Literally anyone could have predicted this.

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST: JACKIE CHAN AND HIS PANDAS

The 62-year-old action star walked the carpet with two longtime pals: a pair of stuffed animal pandas wearing dapper yellow jackets with UNICEF name tags.

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SUIT: ANDREW GARFIELD

The Hacksaw Ridge actor brought his mother, who must be very, very proud.

BEST RISK-TAKER: RIZ AHMED

The blue paid off.

BEST SUPPORTING ROLE AS SON: LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

The actor and songwriter brought his mother, Luz Towns-Miranda, as his date. And we would just like for both/either of them to adopt us.

BEST .... EVERYTHING: MAHERSHALA ALI

The Moonlight actor takes it all.

