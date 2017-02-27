10 Fake Oscars We Want to Give the Hot Guys of the Academy Awards Red Carpet
Because there should be a Best Performance in a Suit award
Posted on
More
Halle Berry Says Her Sexy Skin-Tight Oscars Gown Makes Her Feel 'Romantic'
1 of 10
BEST FACIAL HAIR: DEV PATEL
The Lion actor steals our hearts in so many ways, but tonight his scruff game is on point.
2 of 10
BEST SMOULDER: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE
We're not sure what the singer, nominated for his song "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from Trolls, is looking at, but we wish it were us.
3 of 10
BEST FANCY BATHROBE-ESQUE ENSEMBLE: TERRENCE HOWARD
The Empire actor found a way to hack the system and get comfy on the carpet.
4 of 10
STURDIEST STANCE: JOSH DALLAS
Extra points to the Once Upon a Star hearthrob for his flower pin.
5 of 10
BEST SMILE: JOHN LEGEND
Literally anyone could have predicted this.
6 of 10
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST: JACKIE CHAN AND HIS PANDAS
The 62-year-old action star walked the carpet with two longtime pals: a pair of stuffed animal pandas wearing dapper yellow jackets with UNICEF name tags.
7 of 10
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SUIT: ANDREW GARFIELD
The Hacksaw Ridge actor brought his mother, who must be very, very proud.
8 of 10
BEST RISK-TAKER: RIZ AHMED
The blue paid off.
9 of 10
BEST SUPPORTING ROLE AS SON: LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
The actor and songwriter brought his mother, Luz Towns-Miranda, as his date. And we would just like for both/either of them to adopt us.
10 of 10
BEST .... EVERYTHING: MAHERSHALA ALI
The Moonlight actor takes it all.
See Also
More
Halle Berry Says Her Sexy Skin-Tight Oscars Gown Makes Her Feel 'Romantic'
More
Isabelle Huppert 'Never Had Any Reluctance' to Play Revenge-Seeking Rape Survivor in Elle
Taraji P. Henson Pays Tribute to Hidden Figures 'Selfless Heroes' at Oscars: 'These Women Changed the Course of History'
Moms Make the Best Dates: All the Stars Who Brought Family to the Oscars