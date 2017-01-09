Holland Taylor Gushes over Sarah Paulson’s Golden Globes Look: ‘Holy Christmas!’

Sarah Paulson‘s stunning Golden Globes look caught the eye of her partner Holland Taylor — all the way across the country.

The The People v. O.J. Simpson star hit the red carpet on Sunday in an elegant long-sleeved, gold metallic, floor-length gown that made heads turn.

Taylor first tweeted about her girlfriend‘s look, saying, “A shimmering, spectacular, singular sensation…!!!” She also retweeted a fan’s photo of Paulson in her Globes dress, writing, “Holy Christmas!”

A shimmering, spectacular, singular sensation…!!! — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) January 8, 2017

When Paulson won Best Performance by an Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TV — her first Golden Globe after two previous nominations — Taylor took to Twitter one more time to write, “Again… How not?”

Again… How not? — Holland Taylor (@HollandTaylor) January 9, 2017

As for why Taylor wasn’t in attendance to see Paulson win big, the 73-year-old actress was in New York City for her broadway show The Front Page, telling a fan, “I just left my matinee of The Front Page, so I’m trapped in New York! #agony # mizry # TooFar # TooBad @ goldenglobes.”

Though her partner couldn’t attend, that didn’t mean Paulson was alone for the show.

The award-winning actress and her close friend Amanda Peet, 44, posed on the red carpet together — and even shared a tender kiss for cameras. The two friends regularly attend events and red carpets together. Just a month ago, they attended the opening of Lincoln Center Theatre’s The Babylon Line at the Mitzi E Newhouse Theater in New York City.