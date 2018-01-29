'Justice for SZA!' Twitter Reacts After Singer Is Shut Out at the Grammys

The Twittersphere isn’t too happy about SZA‘s Grammys snub.

The beloved songstress was nominated for five Grammy awards —making her the year’s most Grammy-nominated woman — but she walked away empty-handed, much to the dismay of social media users everywhere.

“Y’all … I can’t believe SZA is going home empty-handed. CTRL was one of the best albums of 2017,” one person tweeted. “This whole night is cancelled #GRAMMYs.”

Another Twitter user shared a video, writing: “Me at the Grammys headquarters tomorrow ready to fight because sza was SNUBBED.”

Me trying to figure out how Alessia Cara won Best New Artist over SZA when her debut album came out in 2015. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/WWZeisz3sM — NUFF (@nuffsaidNY) January 29, 2018

Me at the Grammys headquarters tomorrow ready to fight because sza was SNUBBED. pic.twitter.com/vA1O0zQQAe — #1 Goldlink Stan. (@whyyousoloudhoe) January 29, 2018

The 27-year-old was nominated for best new artist, best rap/sung performance, best R&B performance, best R&B urban contemporary album and best R&B song from her album CTRL.

“I can’t believe it,” she previously told PEOPLE of the nominations. “I’m hella grateful. I’m feeling ready.”

SZA Christopher Polk/Getty

The Twitter backlash began when Alessia Cara took home the coveted best new artist award, beating out SZA, Khalid, Lil Uzi Vert and Julia Michaels.

“Alessia Cara beating out SZA and Khalid for Best New Artist is absurd #GRAMMYs,” one person wrote in a tweet.

I love Alessia Cara like seriously she's great but sza made literally the best album of the year pic.twitter.com/mAVVsSB16h — Sophia (@sophieebee23) January 29, 2018

Y’all….I can’t believe SZA is going home empty-handed. CTRL was one of the best albums of 2017. This whole night is cancelled #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/gGHZ97YxsW — Jordan (@jordansdiamonds) January 29, 2018

Another added: “Me trying to figure out how Alessia Cara won Best New Artist over SZA when her debut album came out in 2015. #GRAMMYs.”

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Grammys coverage to get the latest news on music’s big night.

RELATED: Grammys 2018: Check Out the Complete Winners List!

SZA has long been a fan-favorite, and the star opened up to PEOPLE about the personal album, filled with sexy R&B sounds and profound lyrics.

Justice for SZA — Sam Lansky (@samlansky) January 29, 2018

“[My music] is definitely rooted in my experiences,” says SZA, whose hit “The Weekend” details the life of a woman trapped in a love triangle. Now happily in a relationship, she says the takeaway of her songs is up for interpretation.

“My music is touching people in whatever spaces they need to be touched in. I’m just making sure I’m staying true to whatever really happened to me or how I really feel. That’s the only way I can get rid of it as a person.”

RELATED VIDEO: Here’s the List of Nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards

The 60th annual Grammy Awards, hosted by James Corden, are broadcast live from Madison Square Garden in New York City on CBS starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.