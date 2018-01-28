8 of The Most Surprising Grammys Wins That Got the Internet Buzzing 

ADELE

Though Adele is a national treasure, fans — and Adele herself — were shocked when the Brit's 25 was awarded the night's highest honor, album of the year, over Beyoncé's Lemonade at the 2017 ceremony. "I can't possibly accept this award, and I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious but my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album for me, the Lemonade album is just so monumental," a teary-eyed Adele said during her acceptance speech. "Beyoncé, it was so monumental and so well thought-out and so beautiful and soul-baring, and we all got to see a side of you that you don't always let us see and we appreciate that, and all us artists here adore you. You are our light! And the way that you make me and my friends feel, the way you make my black friends feel, is empowering and you make them stand up for themselves and I love you, I always have and I always will."