Grammys Time Means Party Time! How Stars Are Celebrating Ahead of Sunday's Big Show
From newcomers Cardi B and Khalid to mainstays Sting and Alicia Keys, everyone is living it up in N.Y.C.
By Kate Hogan
Posted on January 26, 2018 at 3:26pm EST
CARDI B
performing at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine at The Grill on Thursday night.
MILEY CYRUS
at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of the Year event at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night.
JANELLE MONÁE & T.I.
at Essence's 9th Annual Black Women in Music party at Highline Ballroom on Thursday night.
SWIZZ BEATZ & ALICIA KEYS
at the Producers and Engineers Wing 11th Annual Grammy Week event honoring the couple at The Rainbow Room on Thursday night.
VANESSA HUDGENS & LEA MICHELE
at Delta's pre-Grammys party at The Bowery Hotel on Thursday night.
KHALID
performing at Spotify's Best New Artist Party at Skylight Clarkson on Thursday night.
BEN PLATT
at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on Thursday night.
STING & SHAGGY
at Spotify's Best New Artist Party at Skylight Clarkson on Thursday night.
DANIELLE BROOKS
KATIE HOLMES
HAILEY BALDWIN
