Grammys Time Means Party Time! How Stars Are Celebrating Ahead of Sunday's Big Show

From newcomers Cardi B and Khalid to mainstays Sting and Alicia Keys, everyone is living it up in N.Y.C.

1 of 11

Brian Ach/Getty

CARDI B

performing at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine at The Grill on Thursday night.

2 of 11

Kris Connor/Getty

MILEY CYRUS

at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards MusiCares Person of the Year event at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday night.

3 of 11

Johnny Nunez/Getty

JANELLE MONÁE & T.I.

at Essence's 9th Annual Black Women in Music party at Highline Ballroom on Thursday night.

4 of 11

Grammy Pre-parties

SWIZZ BEATZ & ALICIA KEYS

at the Producers and Engineers Wing 11th Annual Grammy Week event honoring the couple at The Rainbow Room on Thursday night.

5 of 11

Bryan Bedder/Getty

VANESSA HUDGENS & LEA MICHELE

at Delta's pre-Grammys party at The Bowery Hotel on Thursday night.

6 of 11

Noam Galai/Getty

KHALID

performing at Spotify's Best New Artist Party at Skylight Clarkson on Thursday night.

7 of 11

Jared Siskin/Getty

BEN PLATT

at the Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party in association with V Magazine on Thursday night.

8 of 11

Noam Galai/Getty

STING & SHAGGY

at Spotify's Best New Artist Party at Skylight Clarkson on Thursday night.

9 of 11

Bennett Raglin/Getty

DANIELLE BROOKS

at Essence's 9th Annual Black Women in Music party at Highline Ballroom on Thursday night.

10 of 11

Bryan Bedder/Getty

KATIE HOLMES

at Delta's pre-Grammys party at The Bowery Hotel on Thursday night.

11 of 11

Brian Killian/WireImage

HAILEY BALDWIN

at Spotify's Best New Artist Party at Skylight Clarkson on Thursday night.

