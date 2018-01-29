From White Roses to Kesha's Moving Performance: Every Time Celebs Showed Support for Time's Up at the Grammys
From calling out the movement onstage to in song, see who gave Time’s Up a shout-out on music’s biggest night
By Grace Gavilanes
WHEN STARS PROUDLY DONNED WHITE ROSES ON THE RED CARPET
Everyone from Little Big Town and Kelly Clarkson to Nick Jonas and Sam Smith sported white roses in support of Time's Up. "The world needs that," Smith said of the movement on E!'s Live from the Red Carpet.
WHEN LORDE ARRIVED WITH A POWERFUL MESSAGE STITCHED ON HER DRESS
Lorde's red Valentino tulle gown featured a powerful message of equality, strength and perseverance from artist Jenny Holzer stitched on the back. The message read: "Rejoice! Our times are intolerable. Take courage, for the worst is a harbinger of the best. Only dire circumstance can precipitate the overthrow of oppressors. The old & corrupt must be late to waste before the just can triumph. Contradiction will be heightened. The reckoning will be hastened by the staging of seed disturbances. The apocalypse will blossom."
WHEN LADY GAGA PERFORMED IN HONOR OF HER LATE AUNT, JOANNE
Sitting at a white grand piano covered in feathers made to look like angel wings, the star played while singing the powerful lyrics of her Joanne album's title track as Mark Ronson strummed a guitar. "This is for my father's late sister, Joanne," she said, before beginning. "This is for love and compassion even when you can't understand." After a brief pause — and a call out to "Time's Up" — Gaga segued into her hit single "Million Reasons," eventually leaving the piano seat to belt out the high notes.
WHEN JANELLE MONÁE INTRODUCED KESHA
"Tonight I am proud to stand in solidarity as just not an artist but a young woman with my fellow sisters who make up the music industry: artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEO, producers, engineers and women from all sectors of the business," the singer-actress said before she introduced Kesha, who performed an emotional rendition of her song, "Praying," on the Grammys stage.
"We are also daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and human being. We come in peace but we mean business. And to those who would dare try to silence us. We offer two words: Time’s up. We say time’s up for pay inequality. Time’s up for discrimination. Time's up for harassment of any kind. And time’s up for the abuse of power because you see it’s not just going on in Hollywood, it’s not just going on in Washington, it’s right here in our industry. And just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that doesn’t serve us well."
WHEN KESHA TOOK THE STAGE
The singer performed "Praying" alongside Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello, Julia Michaels, Bebe Rexha and Andra Day after being introduced by Monáe. With a chorus dressed in all-white backing them up, Kesha commanded a gold microphone as she belted out the lyrics of her 2017 single, produced by Ryan Lewis. As the ladies moved to center stage, they were greeted with an applause as Kesha continued into the next verses of her anthem.
WHEN LOGIC GAVE A SHOUT-OUT TO ALL WOMEN
Logic, Khalid and best new artist winner Alessia Cara together led a poignant moment at the annual ceremony. The artists performed the hit song "1-800-273-8255" (the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline), and following the performance, Logic took a moment to address women everywhere.
"Women are as precious as they are stronger than any other man than I have met. And up to them I say stand tall and crush all predators under the weight of your heart that is full of the love they will never take away from you," he said. "Be not scared to use your voice, especially in instances like these when you have the opportunity. Stand and fight for those who are not weak but have yet to discover the strength that the evil of this world has done its best to conceal."
