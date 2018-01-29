From White Roses to Kesha's Moving Performance: Every Time Celebs Showed Support for Time's Up at the Grammys

WHEN JANELLE MONÁE INTRODUCED KESHA

"Tonight I am proud to stand in solidarity as just not an artist but a young woman with my fellow sisters who make up the music industry: artists, writers, assistants, publicists, CEO, producers, engineers and women from all sectors of the business," the singer-actress said before she introduced Kesha, who performed an emotional rendition of her song, "Praying," on the Grammys stage.

"We are also daughters, wives, mothers, sisters, and human being. We come in peace but we mean business. And to those who would dare try to silence us. We offer two words: Time’s up. We say time’s up for pay inequality. Time’s up for discrimination. Time's up for harassment of any kind. And time’s up for the abuse of power because you see it’s not just going on in Hollywood, it’s not just going on in Washington, it’s right here in our industry. And just as we have the power to shape culture, we also have the power to undo the culture that doesn’t serve us well."