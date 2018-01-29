Proof Cardi B Had the Best Time Ever at the Grammys
The “Bodak Yellow” rapper wins the award for best/most excited/funniest celeb at the Grammys
SHE LOOKED LIKE A LITERAL PRINCESS ON THE RED CARPET
Excuse us while we bow down to the queen.
SHE BROUGHT HER SISTER AS HER DATE
Cardi B and her look-alike sister are mirror images of each other, and we're here for it.
SHE DISHED ON HER WEDDING PLANS (AND THAT RING)
"Even when we're in an argument … I'm like does he really love me? He got me a half-million dollar ring, yeah he does," she joked on the red carpet, adding, "We really want to get married this year."
SHE GOT CANDID ABOUT HER TRUE FEELINGS ABOUT THE NIGHT
"I'm feeling nervous, overwhelmed and everything. I feel it all. Butterflies in my stomach and my vagina," the "Bodak Yellow" singer, who performed on the Grammys stage, told E! Live from the Red Carpet.
SHE GAVE US A PEEK AT HER SCHOOL YEARS
"Yes I know for a fact that all the teachers from kindergarten to high school I know they remember me. I know they do," she said on the red carpet. "They always say, 'You're so special. We see you somewhere.' And I'm like, 'Okay, are you going to pass me?' "
SHE GOT A SWEET NOTE FROM BONO
… and adorably fan-girled. "My god, I got a f------ note from Bono," she said in a clip while holding a handwritten note from the U2 frontman. "He knows me!" While it's unclear what the note says, the rapper didn't hide her excitement in receiving it, waving it around excitedly. "I can't believe it!" she continued. "Nobody talk to me now. Where’s Bono? And our names both start with a 'B.' "
SHE MET JAY-Z
... and the pair shared a laugh, which melted our hearts.
SHE HIT THE STAGE WITH BRUNO MARS
For the stars' performance of "Finesse," Cardi B and Mars once again flawlessly channeled In Living Color, just like they did in their music video.
