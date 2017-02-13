The Best Quotes from the Grammys Red Carpet

CARRIE UNDERWOOD

"You can kill a guy in a song, and it’s ok, and I love that." — on the allure of country music

JENNIFER LOPEZ

"I love Drake. He’s so brilliant, talented, amazing. We made a song together. We hung out. We have a great time. He's amazing. I have so much love for that boy." – on her relationship with the rapper

PARIS JACKSON

"I was really nervous. I made eye contact with Beyoncé. I almost peed myself I was so excited. That was my main focus." — on her last Grammy awards

DAYA

"I had no chill ... at all. I was freaking out."  on winning best dance recording for "Don't Let Me Down" a few moments earlier

KELSEA BALLERINI

“He’s the really hot Australian walking around somewhere.” — on her fiancé

LEA MICHELE

“I really try to get a lot of sleep, I don’t really change my workouts and stuff like that in order to look good on a carpet. I try to keep that consistent in my everyday life, despite these events.”  on getting ready for the Red Carpet

2 CHAINZ

"What was she doing. Is she ok?"  on The Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios' appearance in one of his music videos

NICK JONAS

“I saw Demi yesterday. She’s performing tonight, and I know she’s going to kill it." — on who he's rooting for tonight

KRIS JENNER

"He’s got a lot of work to do. We wish he could be here!"  on Kanye West skipping the Grammys this year for New York Fashion Week

HALSEY

"If you catch me in the right light, I definitely look like Bieber.”  — on her aesthetic

JAMES CORDEN

"You wake up; you throw up. You get in the car; you throw up again." — on day-of Grammys prep

DEMI LOVATO

“I can't say it on TV.” – on the first thing she thought when she found out she was nominated for her first Grammy

