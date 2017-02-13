Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Wedding Will Be 'This Year' – But There's Still Plenty of Planning to Do
The Best Quotes from the Grammys Red Carpet
CARRIE UNDERWOOD
"You can kill a guy in a song, and it’s ok, and I love that." — on the allure of country music
JENNIFER LOPEZ
"I love Drake. He’s so brilliant, talented, amazing. We made a song together. We hung out. We have a great time. He's amazing. I have so much love for that boy." – on her relationship with the rapper
PARIS JACKSON
"I was really nervous. I made eye contact with Beyoncé. I almost peed myself I was so excited. That was my main focus." — on her last Grammy awards
DAYA
"I had no chill ... at all. I was freaking out." — on winning best dance recording for "Don't Let Me Down" a few moments earlier
KELSEA BALLERINI
“He’s the really hot Australian walking around somewhere.” — on her fiancé
LEA MICHELE
“I really try to get a lot of sleep, I don’t really change my workouts and stuff like that in order to look good on a carpet. I try to keep that consistent in my everyday life, despite these events.” — on getting ready for the Red Carpet
2 CHAINZ
"What was she doing. Is she ok?" — on The Bachelor contestant Corinne Olympios' appearance in one of his music videos
NICK JONAS
“I saw Demi yesterday. She’s performing tonight, and I know she’s going to kill it." — on who he's rooting for tonight
KRIS JENNER
"He’s got a lot of work to do. We wish he could be here!" — on Kanye West skipping the Grammys this year for New York Fashion Week
HALSEY
"If you catch me in the right light, I definitely look like Bieber.” — on her aesthetic
JAMES CORDEN
"You wake up; you throw up. You get in the car; you throw up again." — on day-of Grammys prep
DEMI LOVATO
“I can't say it on TV.” – on the first thing she thought when she found out she was nominated for her first Grammy
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Her Wedding Will Be 'This Year' – But There's Still Plenty of Planning to Do
