Proof Paris Jackson Is Having the Best Grammys Weekend, Ever

While it might be a little too early to deem Paris Jackson the Queen of 2017, the star’s impeccable style, poise and candor is landing her on the shortlist.

The 18-year-old daughter of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, walked the red carpet and introduced The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s performance at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. But the fun started long before the cameras began rolling …

She put her edgy fashion sense on full display at the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party

She’s all grown! The budding actress, who’s set to make her acting debut on Star, opted for a low-cut gown at the annual event.

She also offered fans an up-close look at her hair accessories.

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Feb 12, 2017 at 3:51am PST

While there, she hung out with Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner

The Kardashian family has had a relationship with the Jacksons since before Paris was even born.

She turned heads at the awards show in a Balmain jumpsuit

Bow down.

She introduced The Weekend and Daft Punk

Fresh off her New York Fashion Week front row debut, Jackson hit the Grammys stage to introduce The Weeknd and Daft Punk’s performance. But before she did that (and after changing outfits), the advocate gave a shout-out to #NoDAPL, the social campaign that aims to put a stop to the Dakota Access Pipeline.