Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen & More Are Freaking Out About Beyoncé's Grammys Performance

We don’t think we’ll ever emotionally recover from Beyoncé‘s Grammys performance — and neither can these celebs.

Jennifer Lopez was caught crying while Chrissy Teigen did what she did best: tweet her emotions in real-time.

Here, a comprehensive roundup of how the world reacted to the arrival of (pregnant!) Queen Bey.

Chrissy Teigen shared her current state with her Twitter followers.

I am crying. My bey. I cannot breathe — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 13, 2017

Chrissy, Jason Derulo and John Legend served as each other’s support systems.

Jemima Kirke was in tune with our inner dialogue.

I am nothing. I am trash. pic.twitter.com/YkXG3SflrA — Jemima Kirke (@jemimakirke) February 13, 2017

Mindy Kaling was quick to get to the bottom of Twitter’s burst of feels.

What is happening with @Beyonce at the Grammys?!? Where I am it's Monday afternoon 🙄 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) February 13, 2017

Yara Shahidi was not immune to Bey’s flawlessness.

Gabrielle Union literally read our minds.

Beyonce is magic. A magical queen. Yessssss B! 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) February 13, 2017

Elizabeth Banks used the moment to teach her kids an important, universal lesson.

Dane Cook channeled his inner feminist.

Beyoncé just made me feel proud to be a woman. #grammys — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) February 13, 2017

Former bandmate Kelly Rowland shared her love.

🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) February 13, 2017

Anna Kendrick had a sudden epiphany.

…..wait… I get the end of The OA now. #Beyonce #Grammys — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) February 13, 2017

Gigi Hadid couldn’t help but bow down to the Queen.

BEYONCE. 🥇 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 13, 2017

And Issa Rae got real.

Beyoncé got everybody else dancing like they're pregnant too. — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) February 13, 2017

We can’t imagine anyone is going to regain their composure anytime soon.