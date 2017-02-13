The Beyoncé Fan Club: 11 Stars at the Grammys Who Can't Get Enough of the Singer
These celebs are just as obsessed with Queen Bey as you are
ADELE
The "Hello" crooner has been open about her love of Beyoncé — and a little Grammys competition with her idol didn't dampen Adele's enthusiasm for the singer. Adele wore a lemon pin on her gown (as an ode to the Lemonade artist?), mouthed "I love you" to Queen Bey as she went up to pick up her Grammy for song of the year and dedicated her album of the year Grammy to Beyoncé in a tearful tribute. "I can't possibly accept this award ... my artist of my life is Beyoncé, and this album for me — the Lemonade album — was so monumental, Beyoncé," Adele said.
PARIS JACKSON
"I was really nervous. I made eye contact with Beyoncé," Jackson said about her experience accepting the lifetime achievement award on behalf of her late father, Michael Jackson, at the 2010 Grammy Awards. "I almost peed myself I was so excited."
CHANCE THE RAPPER
A year after Chance the Rapper's mini freakout upon meeting Queen Bey at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, the performers reunited backstage at the Grammys.
LAVERNE COX
The 2017 Grammy Awards were the Orange Is the New Black star's first, and while she was quick to share her excitement, she admitted she feared getting emotional. "I was thinking of the very idea of meeting [Beyoncé] in my living room tonight, and I just started crying uncontrollably," Cox said. "She's inspired so many of my looks ... for 20 years, it's been Beyoncé."
GINA RODRIGUEZ
"I was about 2 feet from Beyoncé when she won for Lemonade. Yup. That happened," the Jane the Virgin star recalled in a tweet of Bey's urban contemporary album win. "I said goddess. She said thank you. And now I'm preg w twins."
RIHANNA
After greeting Bey's husband, Jay Z, and hanging with their daughter, Blue Ivy, Rihanna was seen blowing kisses at the Queen of the Beyhive.
FAITH HILL
During Adele's Beyoncé-packed acceptance speech for her song of the year Grammy, Hill took to the mic to ask Bey her own question from the stage: "Can you be my momma too? But I'm old enough to be your momma, sweetie."
JAY Z & BLUE IVY
The father-daughter pair showed Bey some love during her performance with their enthusiastic clapping, bopping and infectious smiles.
TINA KNOWLES
"What makes me most proud and why I'm here tonight to introduce Beyoncé is the devotion and love I see in her for her daughter, and the way she has always expressed love to all of those around her," Mama Tina said while introducing Bey's performance. "I believe she earned nine Grammy nominations for her Lemonade album because of all of that and more."
"It's evident in her powerful words and music. Ladies and gentlemen, with a mother's pride. My daughter, Beyonce."
CHRISSY TEIGEN
"I am crying. My Bey. I cannot breathe," Teigen tweeted during Beyoncé's highly anticipated performance — proving once more the Cravings author is just like us.
