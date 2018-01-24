CROSBY, STILLS & NASH

At the 12th Grammy Awards, the band won best new artist in a very competitive group that included some rock-and-roll greats. "You know, it's nice to win something when the other guy's Led Zeppelin. That's fun! None of us were there that night so [Atlantic Records co-founder] Ahmet Ertegun accepted it on our behalf," Graham Nash later said in an interview.