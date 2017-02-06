This wasn't the best look. In early 1988, German producer and songwriter Frank Farian recorded an album with vocalists whom he eventually wasn't pleased with. So he recruited Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan – Milli Vanilli – to front the group when the album was released, without clearly stating that Morvan and Pilatus didn't sing the songs on the album. At an MTV performance in 1990, they were performing "Girl You Know It's True" when the backing track skipped, playing "girl you know it's true" over and over … revealing that they weren't singing. After much scrutiny and Farian admitting the pair didn't sing Milli Vanilli songs, they were stripped of their Grammy.