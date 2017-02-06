The Biggest Grammy Shockers of All Time
From upsets to confusing performance art pieces, the music awards show is never without controversy
Updated
2016: TAYLOR SWIFT GAVE ACCEPTANCE SPEECH SEEMING TO ACKNOWLEDGE KANYE WEST'S CONTROVERSIAL 'FAMOUS' LYRICS
Swift took home the biggest prize when she won album of the year for 1989, and she used her acceptance speech to respond to Kanye West’s lyrics that claim he made her famous. “[A]s the first woman to win album of the year at the Grammys twice,” Swift said. “I want to say to all the young women out there, there are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame.”
2015: BECK BEAT OUT BEYONCÉ FOR BEST ALBUM
The rocker's Morning Phase was named album of the year, beating out Pharrell, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and, most shockingly, Beyoncé, whose surprise album Beyoncé lit the world on fire. Clearly joking, Kanye stormed the stage and pretended to consider interrupting Beck … but then returned to his seat. "Come back!" Beck said, playing along.
2014: MACKLEMORE WON, KENDRICK LAMAR SNUBBED
Macklemore and Ryan Lewis swept the whole awards show, winning for best rap song ("Thrift Shop"), best rap performance ("Thrift Shop") and best rap album (The Heist). Many felt that Kendrick Lamar's Good Kid, m.A.A.d. City should have won best rap album. Macklemore eventually acknowledged that Lamar "was robbed"… and even posted an Instagram photo of the apologetic text message he sent to Lamar. "He deserved best rap album," he commented on the post.
2011: LADY GAGA HATCHED FROM AN EGG
For her unforgettable performance of "Born This Way," Gaga was all about the theatrics … and committed to a very grand entrance in which she emerged from a giant egg, wearing a yolk-colored latex bra and yellow skirt. Unexpected? Yes. Epic? Also yes.
2000: JENNIFER LOPEZ WORE … THE DRESS
Before there was The Dress there was … The Dress That Jennifer Lopez Wore to the 2000 Grammys.
2009: M.I.A. PERFORMED IN THE BEST PREGNANCY OUTFIT EVER
There is no question that M.I.A.'s nine-months-pregnant performance of "Swagger Like Us" at the 2009 Grammys was one of the most rock 'n' roll performances of all time.
1990: MILLI VANILLI LOST THEIR GRAMMY FOR LIP SYNCING SOMEONE ELSE'S SONGS
This wasn't the best look. In early 1988, German producer and songwriter Frank Farian recorded an album with vocalists whom he eventually wasn't pleased with. So he recruited Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan – Milli Vanilli – to front the group when the album was released, without clearly stating that Morvan and Pilatus didn't sing the songs on the album. At an MTV performance in 1990, they were performing "Girl You Know It's True" when the backing track skipped, playing "girl you know it's true" over and over … revealing that they weren't singing. After much scrutiny and Farian admitting the pair didn't sing Milli Vanilli songs, they were stripped of their Grammy.
2001: EMINEM AND ELTON JOHN PERFORMED TOGETHER
In response to countless accusations of homophobia, Eminem performed "Stan" alongside Elton John at the 43rd Grammy Awards. "If I didn't make a statement with Elton John tonight, I don't know what else to do," he told MTV after the performance.
2008: HERBIE HANCOCK BEAT OUT KANYE WEST AND AMY WINEHOUSE
While everyone saw the competition for best album as exclusively between Kanye West's Graduation and Amy Winehouse's iconic Back to Black, jazz legend Herbie Hancock ended up winning for his full-length tribute to Joni Mitchell.
1998: BACK-UP DANCER 'SOY BOMBED' BOB DYLAN
Dylan won big at the 40th Grammy Awards: he scored rock album of the year, best contemporary folk album and best male rock vocal performance. Yet the year is remembered for something else – while performing one of Dylan's back-up performers took off his shirt to reveal the words "SOY BOMB" and hit center stage next to the musician. Why did he do it? No one will ever know for sure.
2016: SOFIA VERGARA DANCED WITH PITBULL
You can't make this stuff up. To close out the 2016 Grammys, Vergara hit the stage during Pitbull's performance of "Taxi," initially dressed as a bedazzled taxi. They proceeded to dance for the remainder of the song.
