Can someone get Goldie her glasses?!

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn took the stage at the 2017 Golden Globe awards to announce the winner of the best actor in a musical comedy category and, well, they had a few stumbles — and one bleep-worthy moment!

Hawn found herself struggling to make out the words on the teleprompter.

“Best actor in a motion picture comedy or mystical,” began Hawn.

“Musical,” Schumer quickly corrected her.

When Schumer, 35, suggested Hawn, 71, put on her reading glasses, the actress assured her Snatched costar that she didn’t need them.

“No I didn’t bring them, I don’t need them,” said Hawn. “Okay, sweetie I got it. The nominations of the five most tainted men.”

Schumer then turned to Hawn’s longtime partner Kurt Russell for some help.

“It’s talented,” she corrected. “Kurt do you have her glasses?”

“I got this,” reassured Hawn, with Schumer jokingly replying “It’s fine, you’re nailing it.”

As the crowd burst out laughing, Hawn attempted to read her final line.

“Ok, yeah yeah. All of two hundred sixteen,” she said, instead of 2016.

“Nevermind, here they are!” said Schumer as the nominees were read.

Schumer and Hawn costar in the upcoming film Snatched, about a mother-daughter duo who find themselves in trouble while on a trip to South America.

“I play the daughter, although I read for both parts,” joked Schumer.

Both Hawn and Schumer also teased their Golden Globes prep on social media before hitting the stage.

“Golden globes bound. Fired up!” Schumer captioned a hilarious Instagram video of herself in the airport.

Hawn also expressed her excitement for the show, posting a photo of herself getting her hair and makeup done.

“Super pumped for the Golden Globes,” she captioned the shot of her sleeping in a chair.

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the 2017 Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.