Golden Globes 2018: Everything the Stars Said About the Time's Up Movement on the Red Carpet

AMERICA FERRERA & NATALIE PORTMAN

America: "It's so incredible look around and see everyone in solidarity, ready to really address the issues that exist in our industry and across all industries that it’s our job, right now, the time is now for us to do the work that will make women and all people more safe and more equal in their workplaces and in their lives."

Natalie: "I think we've realized the scope of what we’ve lost, the creative contributions of people who’ve been pushed out of the industry, women like Annabella Sora, women like Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd and when we think about other industries and the women who’ve been pushed out of there and the contribution we have lost and also the pain that they’ve been through because of that, the time to change is now and time's up."