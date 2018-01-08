Golden Globes 2018: Everything the Stars Said About the Time's Up Movement on the Red Carpet
This is what Hollywood is saying about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
DEBRA MESSING
"I am wearing black to thank and honor all of the brave whistleblowers who came forward and share their stores of harassment and assault and discrimination. I'm wearing black to stand in solidarity with my sisters all over the globe and I'm wearing black to celebrate the rollout of this incredible initiative, Time's Up. Time is up and we want diversity and we want intersectional gender parity. We want equal pay, and I was so shocked to hear that E! doesn't believe in paying their female cohosts the same as male cohosts. I mean I miss Cat Sadler, so we stand with her, and that's something that can change tomorrow. We want people to start having the conversations that women are just as valuable as men."
MERYL STREEP
"I think people are aware now of the power imbalance … It's led to abuse in our own industry. It's in the military, it's in congress, it's everywhere. We want to fix that. We feel sort of emboldened in this particular moment to stand together in a thick black line."
MICHELLE WILLIAMS
"We're here because of Tarana [Burke] … We're here because [she's] started a movement. She started the #MeToo movement ... I thought I would have to raise my daughter to learn how to protect herself in a dangerous world but I think the work that Tarana has done and the work that I’m learning how to do ... we actually have the opportunity to hand our children a different world. I am beyond measure to be standing next to this woman. I have tears in my eyes and smile on my face."
ALISON BRIE
"It's important to me to stand with all the women who have come forward with their own experience with sex harassment and abuse. I'm so in awe about that bravery and its important to stand with women who don't feel like they have a voice and represent them here. And I love that this movement is not just bout talking about an issue, it's actually about taking action for that issue and the Legal Defense Fund has been set up to provide aid for people who can't afford it. People can continue to donate if you go to timesupnow.com."
EMMA WATSON
"This is Marai Larasi. She's the Executive Director of Imkaan, which is an amazing British organization, a black feminist organization that fights violence against women and specially women we've been working together this year and when Michelle Williams spearheaded the idea of actresses bringing activists to the red carpet my first thought was that it would be so fun to do it with Marai because we have fun together we challenge each other."
AMERICA FERRERA & NATALIE PORTMAN
America: "It's so incredible look around and see everyone in solidarity, ready to really address the issues that exist in our industry and across all industries that it’s our job, right now, the time is now for us to do the work that will make women and all people more safe and more equal in their workplaces and in their lives."
Natalie: "I think we've realized the scope of what we’ve lost, the creative contributions of people who’ve been pushed out of the industry, women like Annabella Sora, women like Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd and when we think about other industries and the women who’ve been pushed out of there and the contribution we have lost and also the pain that they’ve been through because of that, the time to change is now and time's up."
GAL GADOT
"This is wonderful — we should all wear black always and the value of it and it just looks so beautiful."
LAURA DERN
"We need the powers to help us to close this gender gap. 50/50 by 2020."
ARMIE HAMMER
"Timesupnow.com. Get on there, donate, do something."
KERRY WASHINGTON
"We feel like we shouldn’t have to sit out the night, we shouldn't have to give up our seats at the table, our voice in the industry because of bad behavior that wasn’t ours we get to be here to celebrate each other and support each other and stand in joy and solidarity and say we are looking out for anyone who feels marginalized in the work place whether you’re a woman or man."
SARAH JESSICA PARKER
"It's more important to know that it's across industries. It's about women in all industries."
REESE WITHERSPOON
"It's just became clear that with all of the news that’s been coming out about our industry and every industry that it couldn’t just be business as normal. We really wanted to stand up and do something for all people and say that time's up for abuse in the workplace."
EVA LONGORIA
"We wanted to let people know that it's not a female issue, it's a power issue and so saying time's up to ending the abuse of power but also recognizing the women who came forward. They kicked the door open for this conversation to happen."
