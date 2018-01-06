Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks and More Stars Get The Party Going Ahead of the Golden Globes
There are lots of reasons to celebrate ahead of Sunday’s Golden Globes in L.A.!
By People Staff
Posted on
More
1 of 10
PATTY JENKINS, GILLIAN ANDERSON AND REESE WITHERSPOON
met up at the 18th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
2 of 10
ROSANNA ARQUETTE AND MILO VENTIMIGLIA
attended Esquire and the Medavoys' party to celebrate the Golden Globes, presented by Maserati, at a private home in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
3 of 10
JAMIE CHUNG & BILLIE LOURD
posed for photos at the 3rd Annual Moët Moment Film Festival (MMFF) at Poppy in West Hollywood on Friday night. Moët & Chandon -- the official champagne of the Golden Globes for over a quarter century — kicked off the weekend celebrations with a celebration of Hollywood storytellers.
4 of 10
JORDAN PEELE AND AZIZ ANSARI
posed for photos at the 18th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
5 of 10
LAURA DERN
arrived in style at 3rd Annual Moët Moment Film Festival (MMFF) at Poppy in West Hollywood on Friday night. Moët & Chandon -- the official champagne of the Golden Globes for over a quarter century — kicked off the weekend celebrations with a celebration of Hollywood storytellers.
6 of 10
HOLLY HUNTER AND TOM HANKS
linked up at the 18th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
7 of 10
JOAN COLLINS AND ASHLEY JUDD
took a seat at Esquire and the Medavoys' party to celebrate the Golden Globes, presented by Maserati, at a private home in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
8 of 10
BILLIE LOURD
struck a pose on the red carpet at the 3rd Annual Moët Moment Film Festival (MMFF) at Poppy in West Hollywood on Friday night.
9 of 10
JAMIE CHUNG
arrived at the 3rd Annual Moët Moment Film Festival (MMFF) at Poppy in West Hollywood on Friday night.
10 of 10
CHRISSY METZ AND STERLING K. BROWN
joked around at the 18th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.
See Also
More
More
Perks of Having Famous Parents: All the Kids Who've Gone to the Golden Globes with Mom and Dad
8 Award-Winning Movies About British Monarchs
Cheers! Toast the 2018 Golden Globe Awards with PEOPLE's Official Drinking Game
From Finding Neverland to Secret Life: Golden Globe Nominees' Old Roles You Probably Forgot About
Here’s the 'Time’s Up' Pin Many Stars Will Likely Be Wearing to the Golden Globes