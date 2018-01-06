Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks and More Stars Get The Party Going Ahead of the Golden Globes

There are lots of reasons to celebrate ahead of Sunday’s Golden Globes in L.A.!

PATTY JENKINS, GILLIAN ANDERSON AND REESE WITHERSPOON

met up at the 18th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel  in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

ROSANNA ARQUETTE AND MILO VENTIMIGLIA

attended Esquire and the Medavoys' party to celebrate the Golden Globes, presented by Maserati, at a private home in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

JAMIE CHUNG & BILLIE LOURD

posed for photos at the 3rd Annual Moët Moment Film Festival (MMFF) at Poppy in West Hollywood on Friday night. Moët & Chandon -- the official champagne of the Golden Globes for over a quarter century — kicked off the weekend celebrations with a celebration of Hollywood storytellers.

JORDAN PEELE AND AZIZ ANSARI

posed for photos at the 18th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel  in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

LAURA DERN

arrived in style at 3rd Annual Moët Moment Film Festival (MMFF) at Poppy in West Hollywood on Friday night. Moët & Chandon -- the official champagne of the Golden Globes for over a quarter century — kicked off the weekend celebrations with a celebration of Hollywood storytellers.

HOLLY HUNTER AND TOM HANKS

linked up at the 18th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel  in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

JOAN COLLINS AND ASHLEY JUDD

took a seat at Esquire and the Medavoys' party to celebrate the Golden Globes, presented by Maserati, at a private home in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

BILLIE LOURD

struck a pose on the red carpet at the 3rd Annual Moët Moment Film Festival (MMFF) at Poppy in West Hollywood on Friday night. 

JAMIE CHUNG

arrived at the 3rd Annual Moët Moment Film Festival (MMFF) at Poppy in West Hollywood on Friday night.

CHRISSY METZ AND STERLING K. BROWN

joked around at the 18th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel  in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday.

