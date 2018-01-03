Presenting ... The Hottest Guys Nominated for Golden Globe Awards This Year
Consider them the nominees for Hottest Attendee at an Awards Show
NICK JONAS
Jonas is nominated for best original song for Ferdinand's "Home," but we're honestly just thrilled with the fact that we're guaranteed plenty of pictures of him in a tuxedo on the red carpet.
HUGH JACKMAN
Even if PEOPLE's former Sexiest Man Alive doesn't win best actor in a drama or comedy for The Greatest Showman, Jackman will still win our totally real and important award for Best Performance by a Handsome Man with an Angelic Voice in an Old-Fashioned Tuxedo.
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET
Maybe you fell in love with his sensitive, heart-on-his-sleeve performance in Call Me By Your Name, maybe his character in Lady Bird reminded you of every brooding boy you were obsessed with in high school, or maybe it's just that gorgeous, curly hair — regardless, we guarantee this is the awards season Chalamet will become your new celebrity crush (if he isn't already.)
DANIEL KALUUYA
Charming, talented, British — we'd happily face off against the Sunken Place if it meant getting to spend an evening with Kaluuya.
ARMIE HAMMER
He's the object of Timothée Chamelet's affection in Call Me By Your Name, and with good reason. Have you seen those cheekbones? Those arms? That classically handsome smile? (Clearly, we, too, are a little bit infatuated.)
JUDE LAW
Also known as the primary reason we'll keep watching The Holiday on loop long after Christmas is over.
STERLING K. BROWN
We would like to take this moment to formally thank the This Is Us actor for continuing to find new and inventive ways to show off his glorious abs on social media. You're doing good work, sir.
ANSEL ELGORT
The abs, the smirk, the fact that he routinely posts romantic photos of him lifting his ballet dancer girlfriend over his head like he's Patrick Swayze in Dirty Dancing — really, is there any reason not to swoon over Elgort?
AZIZ ANSARI
Fact: the only thing sexier than a man who can make you laugh is a man who appreciates an incredible bowl of pasta. That officially makes the Master of None star one of the sexiest men in the world.
ALEXANDER SKARSGÅRD
Remember when Skarsgård shaved his head and was somehow still incredibly attractive? That's a truly inhuman level of hotness right there.