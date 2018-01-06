Perks of Having Famous Parents: All the Kids Who've Gone to the Golden Globes with Mom and Dad
Family comes first for these stars
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Posted on
More
1 of 20
SYLVESTER STALLONE
Not only did Stallone's three daughters — Scarlet, Sophia and Sistine — attend the awards show with their dad and mom Jennifer Flavin when the actor was up for a best supporting actor trophy for his 2016 film Creed, but they also served as joint Miss Golden Globes in 2017.
2 of 20
ANTHONY ANDERSON
The Black-ish actor enlisted his kids Kyra and Nathan to join him at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, where he was nominated for his performance in the TV series.
3 of 20
JAMIE FOXX
In 2016, Foxx's daughter Corinne became Miss Golden Globe, marking her second time at the ceremony: she first attended with her dad in 2013.
4 of 20
JADA PINKETT & WILL SMITH
In 2016, Will Smith brought along son Trey — who made his Golden Globes debut in 2002 — to join him and wife Jada at the event.
5 of 20
DWAYNE JOHNSON
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and daughter Simone enjoyed father-daughter time at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.
6 of 20
JAMIE LEE CURTIS
The 2016 best actress nominee told E! that it was fun to bring daughter Annie Guest along as her date since she's all grownup, noting it's like "going with a girlfriend rather than a child."
7 of 20
MICHAEL KEATON
Father-son pair Keaton and Sean Douglas — who got lots of attention after Dad shouted him out during his best actor award acceptance speech — partied it up at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2015.
8 of 20
KYRA SEDGWICK & KEVIN BACON
In 2014, daughter Sosie was given the title of Miss Golden Globe — an honor dad Bacon told PEOPLE didn't faze her. "[She] seems to be so relaxed, it's tough for us to be nervous," he shared. But this wasn't the first time Sosie walked the Golden Globes red carpet with mom and dad — the rising star also attended the ceremony back in 2007.
9 of 20
MICHAEL J. FOX
Before taking the stage as Mr. Golden Globe in 2013, Sam Fox joined his famous family on the red carpet.
10 of 20
JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS
The Veep actress turned to son Henry Hall to accompany her to the 2013 awards show.
11 of 20
JESSICA LANGE
The Golden Globe winner and daughter Hannah Jane Shepard struck a pose at the 2012 ceremony.
12 of 20
ALFRE WOODARD
In 2010, Woodard and daughter Mavis made their Golden Globes entrance together.
13 of 20
SOPHIA LOREN
The legendary actress and her son, Edoardo Ponti — who also brought his wife Sasha Alexander — made for a stunning pair in 2010.
14 of 20
SUSAN SARANDON
In 2009, Sarandon and son Jack Henry Robbins served us major mother-son goals.
15 of 20
MERYL STREEP
The legendary actress and her look-alike daughter, Louisa Jacobson Gummer, were mirror images of each other at the 2007 event.
16 of 20
JACK NICHOLSON
In 2007, Nicholson and daughter Lorraine walked the Golden Globes red carpet together.
17 of 20
MELANIE GRIFFITH
Dakota Johnson made her famous mom — with whom she's attended plenty of red carpets — proud as 2006's Miss Golden Globe. Griffith also brought daughter Stella Banderas along for the ride that year.
18 of 20
ROBIN WILLIAMS
The late actor, his then-wife Marsha Garces and daughter Zelda made the big night a family affair in 2005.
19 of 20
KEVIN COSTNER
Costner earned "cool dad" points for bringing daughter Lily and son Joe (not pictured) to the Golden Globe Awards in 2003.
20 of 20
JON VOIGHT
Jon Voight, his goddaughter and son James Haven enjoyed their family night out at the 2002 Golden Globes, where Voight was up for an award for his performance in Ali.
See Also
More
More
8 Award-Winning Movies About British Monarchs
Cheers! Toast the 2018 Golden Globe Awards with PEOPLE's Official Drinking Game
From Finding Neverland to Secret Life: Golden Globe Nominees' Old Roles You Probably Forgot About
Here’s the 'Time’s Up' Pin Many Stars Will Likely Be Wearing to the Golden Globes