Perks of Having Famous Parents: All the Kids Who've Gone to the Golden Globes with Mom and Dad

Family comes first for these stars

By @gracegavilanes

Posted on

More

Venturelli/WireImage

SYLVESTER STALLONE

Not only did Stallone's three daughters — Scarlet, Sophia and Sistine — attend the awards show with their dad and mom Jennifer Flavin when the actor was up for a best supporting actor trophy for his 2016 film Creedbut they also served as joint Miss Golden Globes in 2017.

Jim Smeal/REX/Shutterstock

ANTHONY ANDERSON

The Black-ish actor enlisted his kids Kyra and Nathan to join him at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, where he was nominated for his performance in the TV series.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

JAMIE FOXX

In 2016, Foxx's daughter Corinne became Miss Golden Globe, marking her second time at the ceremony: she first attended with her dad in 2013.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

JADA PINKETT & WILL SMITH

In 2016, Will Smith brought along son Trey — who made his Golden Globes debut in 2002 — to join him and wife Jada at the event.

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

DWAYNE JOHNSON 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and daughter Simone enjoyed father-daughter time at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

JAMIE LEE CURTIS

The 2016 best actress nominee told E! that it was fun to bring daughter Annie Guest along as her date since she's all grownup, noting it's like "going with a girlfriend rather than a child."

Todd Williamson/Invision for Fox Searchlight/AP Images

MICHAEL KEATON

Father-son pair Keaton and Sean Douglas — who got lots of attention after Dad shouted him out during his best actor award acceptance speech — partied it up at a Golden Globes afterparty in 2015. 

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

KYRA SEDGWICK & KEVIN BACON

In 2014, daughter Sosie was given the title of Miss Golden Globe — an honor dad Bacon told PEOPLE didn't faze her. "[She] seems to be so relaxed, it's tough for us to be nervous," he shared. But this wasn't the first time Sosie walked the Golden Globes red carpet with mom and dad — the rising star also attended the ceremony back in 2007.

REX/Shutterstock

MICHAEL J. FOX

Before taking the stage as Mr. Golden Globe in 2013, Sam Fox joined his famous family on the red carpet.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUS

The Veep actress turned to son Henry Hall to accompany her to the 2013 awards show.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

JESSICA LANGE

The Golden Globe winner and daughter Hannah Jane Shepard struck a pose at the 2012 ceremony.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

ALFRE WOODARD

In 2010, Woodard and daughter Mavis made their Golden Globes entrance together.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

SOPHIA LOREN

The legendary actress and her son, Edoardo Ponti — who also brought his wife Sasha Alexander — made for a stunning pair in 2010.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

SUSAN SARANDON

In 2009, Sarandon and son Jack Henry Robbins served us major mother-son goals.

Trae Patton/NBCU Photo Bank

MERYL STREEP

The legendary actress and her look-alike daughter, Louisa Jacobson Gummer, were mirror images of each other at the 2007 event.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

JACK NICHOLSON

In 2007, Nicholson and daughter Lorraine walked the Golden Globes red carpet together.

Alex Berliner/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

MELANIE GRIFFITH

Dakota Johnson made her famous mom — with whom she's attended plenty of red carpets — proud as 2006's Miss Golden Globe. Griffith also brought daughter Stella Banderas along for the ride that year.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

ROBIN WILLIAMS

The late actor, his then-wife Marsha Garces and daughter Zelda made the big night a family affair in 2005.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

KEVIN COSTNER

Costner earned "cool dad" points for bringing daughter Lily and son Joe (not pictured) to the Golden Globe Awards in 2003.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

JON VOIGHT

Jon Voight, his goddaughter and son James Haven enjoyed their family night out at the 2002 Golden Globes, where Voight was up for an award for his performance in Ali.

