Perks of Having Famous Parents: All the Kids Who've Gone to the Golden Globes with Mom and Dad

KYRA SEDGWICK & KEVIN BACON

In 2014, daughter Sosie was given the title of Miss Golden Globe — an honor dad Bacon told PEOPLE didn't faze her. "[She] seems to be so relaxed, it's tough for us to be nervous," he shared. But this wasn't the first time Sosie walked the Golden Globes red carpet with mom and dad — the rising star also attended the ceremony back in 2007.