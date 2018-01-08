What You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 Golden Globes

While many tuned in to watch Seth Meyer‘s hilarious monologue and all the winners at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, PEOPLE was watching for the action off-camera, backstage and on the red carpet. From many big moments for the Big Little Lies cast to the friendly catchup sessions between A-listers, we caught every moment not shown on TV.

Here are the best backstage moments you didn’t see.

On the Red Carpet

Many actresses — including Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Stone, Meryl Streep and Kerry Washington — in support of the Time’s Up movement posed for a group photo with its founders just before making their way inside the Beverly Hilton.

Amy Poehler and Aziz Ansari had a mini Parks and Recreation reunion on the red carpet!

You can take Tom and Leslie out of Pawnee, but you can't take the Pawnee out of Tom and Leslie. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/T9hBAIlhei — NBC (@nbc) January 8, 2018

Inside the Show

Late Night host — and first-time Golden Globes host! — Seth Meyers kicked off the show with an opening monologue heavily focused on Hollywood’s sexual harassment scandals. Meyers received a huge reaction from the star-studded crowd with many resounding “ooh’s” when the emcee made the joke about Harvey Weinstein being included in the In Memoriam section of the show in 20 years.

During the first commercial break, Tom Hanks was spotted at the lobby bar getting drinks for The Post table. This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman perfectly captured the moment Hanks returned to his table with a tray of martinis for his cast.

Best thing I've seen here. Tom Hanks delivering a tray of martinis to his table. The best. #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/GkyQy8NCMy — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 8, 2018

I just witnessed Tom Hanks go to the bar to order and carry back 4 martinis on a wobbly tray by himself. It’s office. He’s perfect. — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) January 8, 2018

Sterling K. Brown‘s historic win was loudly applauded by many in the room, including his People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story costar Sarah Paulson who jumped out of her seat and sat on the stage stairs to enjoy the moment. “It’s time!” she yelled at him before hugging and kissing him offstage after his acceptance speech.

Angelina Jolie and son Pax enjoyed their mother-son night, sitting next to Chris Hemsworth and bowing their heads in conversation throughout the night.

Meanwhile, Paulson and Jennifer Aniston celebrated Sam Rockwell‘s award for best supporting actor in a motion picture. “I was screaming like a banshee!” Paulson told Rockwell as Aniston gave him a congratulatory hug.

Mariah Carey had an interesting encounter in the bathroom with director Steven Spielberg as announced by her tweet. “Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat,” Carey wrote before the follow-up tweet: “Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! (MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time!”

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂

💖💖💖💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

Kerry Washington was spotted FaceTiming her two children, 15-month-old son Caleb Kelechi and 3-year-old daughter Isabelle Amarachi, outside the men’s bathroom.

Another reunion of the night was A Fault In Our Stars actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort.

Presenters Helen Mirren and Seth Rogen are the last celebrities to leave the event ballroom.

Backstage

Backstage

Elisabeth Moss ran off stage after accepting the award for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama, for The Handmaid’s Tale and was approached by nominee Emma Stone, who happily asked her: “How does it feel to win a Golden Globe?!”

Following James Franco‘s win for best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy, Sharon Stone gave him a huge congratulatory hug after he walked off the stage. The actress also hugged Dave Franco, who stars alongside his brother in The Disaster Artist.

Jessica Chastain walked Saoirse Ronan off the stage after the Lady Bird star won best actress in a musical or comedy, asking her if she wanted to keep the envelope, with Ronan happily saying yes.

Outside the press room, Chastain congratulated Reese Witherspoon for her best limited series or television movie win: “I’m so proud of you!”

Witherspoon did an epic impression of Oprah Winfrey after she received the Cecil B. Demille honor. “You get a Globe, you get a Globe, you get a Globe!” Witherspoon said, lovingly mimicking her A Wrinkle in Time costar’s unforgettable 2004 moment when she awarded a studio audience with brand-new Pontiac G6 sedans.

At the Afterparties

This Is Us star Brown posed for photos at the HFPA party with his new trophy while waiting to get it engraved. Brown tells PEOPLE that his trophy will be going into the garage, which is now a man cave filled with all his trophies. Later at the Fox party, the actor danced to “Catchin’ Feels” at the bar.

Matt Damon walked hand-in-hand with his wife Luciana at the HFPA party while stopping to talk to fans and pose for selfies. It was clearly date night for them as he affectionally gave her derrière a slight squeeze.

Also at the HFPA party was Handmaid’s Tale star Alexis Bledel who tells PEOPLE that her decision to wear pants instead of a gown was to feel “comfortable and pretty.”

Kendall Jenner was hanging out with Drake at the HFPA party.

Across the way at the InStyle party, Witherspoon was joined by daughter Ava Phillippe.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.