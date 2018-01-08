Anne Hathaway, Olivia Munn Skip Golden Globes Due to Illness, But Share Their Time's Up Support from Home

While a slew of celebs walked the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday in lavish gowns and suits — many wearing black in a statement about sexual harassment in the industry — a few were forced by illness to stay home.

“In Solidarity from my sick bed #TIMESUP #WHYWEWEARBLACK #GoldenGlobes,” Anne Hathaway wrote with an Instagram photo of herself wearing a black dress.

Actress Olivia Munn also skipped the show but, like Hathaway, 35, was sure to voice her support for the Time’s Up campaign.

“I’m staying home today sick with the flu,” Munn, 37, tweeted. “But so appreciative of everyone who has rallied around to support. I’ll be watching from home❤️”

PEOPLE confirms that Margot Robbie is also sick with the flu — but so far is expected to attend the Globes, at least briefly.

I’m staying home today sick with the flu. But so appreciative of everyone who has rallied around to support. I’ll be watching from home ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BZrlDTnh4v — om (@oliviamunn) January 7, 2018

On Jan. 2, news broke that the Golden Globes red carpet would be experiencing a blackout: Many stars were banding together in search of all-black dresses and outfits to make a statement against the epidemic of sexual harassment in the entertainment industry and beyond.

Many stars immediately showed their support, with Eva Longoria telling the New York Times that most women planned to participate.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The coordinated wardrobe effort was part of the Time’s Up campaign. The initiative aims to fight sexual harassment, assault and inequality for women in all kinds of workplaces.

“This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment,” Longoria said, adding “For years, we’ve sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can’t expect us to go up and twirl around. That’s not what this moment is about.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.