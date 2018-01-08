After celebrating their big wins at the Golden Globes, Hollywood’s biggest stars flocked to host Seth Meyers‘s private afterparty at L.A. hotspot Poppy.

While Meyers — who delivered an opening monologue that focused heavily on the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood in recent months — didn’t arrive until 10:30 p.m., the bash was already packed with his famous friends.

According to an onlooker, nominee Jessica Biel and her husband Justin Timberlake “seemed so happy and in love” all night long as they showed off their moves on the dance floor.

“They couldn’t take their eyes off one another,” says the onlooker. “The deejay played ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ and Justin immediately ran over to Jessica and started whispering in her ear and dancing with her.”

Other couples in attendance included Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, Mary Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy — who escorted his wife to the bathroom and brought her and her sister Ashley glasses of bubbly — and Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.

“He followed her around and waited on her hand and foot,” says the onlooker about Carey and Tanaka.

The Crown star Matt Smith and This Is Us‘s Justin Hartley even approached Carey for photos, and after deejay Mia Moretti played several of her hit songs, including “Touch My Body” and “Fantasy,” the singer went over to say hi. “She was loving all the attention that she got,” adds the onlooker.

The Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev was photographed heading out of the party (presented by Beats by Dre) with longtime pal Chace Crawford and his girlfriend, but inside the fête she was spotted getting cozy with a mystery date. “They were kissing and looked super happy,” says the onlooker about the potential new couple.

Winners Aziz Ansari and Laura Dern kept their trophies close by as they mingled at the party. The Master of None star also carried around a big bag of In-N-Out Burger while Dern sipped on champagne.

“She was talking about how humbled she was to take part in such a beautiful venture with such strong women,” says the onlooker. “She was just over the moon to be recognized.”

Nominee Michelle Williams and her BFF Busy Philipps also celebrated with Perrier-Jouet champagne and held court at a table where they danced together and chatted with a group of friends.

Meanwhile, the life of the party was Jon Hamm, who “danced all over the venue,” says the onlooker. “He was like an Energizer bunny … having such a blast.”

Other famous faces included The Crown star Claire Foy, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Emma Watson, Penelope Cruz, Salma Hayek and more.