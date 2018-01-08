Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Sunday and in her passionate acceptance speech, she referenced the late Recy Taylor.

Taylor, an African-American woman who passed away in December at age 97, was raped by six white men in Alabama while walking home from church in 1944. She was 24 at the time of her sexual assault.

In tune with the evening’s show of support for the Time’s Up initiative, Winfrey noted of Taylor’s rapists, “Their time is up. And I just hope that Recy Taylor died knowing that her truth, like the truth of so many other women who were tormented in those years and even now tormented, goes marching on.”

Winfrey, 63, then promised viewers change, so that young women won’t have to suffer like Taylor did.

“I want all the girls watching to know a new day is on the horizon,” she continued. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure they are the leaders to take us to the time where nobody has to say ‘me too’ again.”

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.



Here’s what to know about Taylor:

Taylor’s 1944 rape was one of the early catalysts for the Civil Rights Movement

At age 24, Taylor was walking home from Rock Hill Holiness Church for a Pentecostal service in Abbeville, Ala., on the night of Sept. 3, 1944, when six white men abducted and raped her, the New York Times reported in Taylor’s obituary. They forced Taylor into a green Chevrolet, blindfolded her and forced her to remove her clothes. The group’s leader Herbert Lovett instructed her to “act just like you do with your husband or I’ll cut your damn throat” before he and five other men raped her in the car.

After being tossed out of the car, the county sheriff arrived and though Taylor couldn’t identify her assailants, her description of the car matched that of one of her rapists. He then identified the other assailants, though insisted the men paid Taylor and did not in fact rape her. The next day white vigilantes set her porch on fire, forcing Taylor, her husband, Willie Guy Taylor, and their 3-year-old daughter Joyce Lee to move in with Taylor’s father. The NAACP sent Rosa Parks to investigate the case, wjoycehich eventually went to trial. However, the grand jury decided not to indict the men.

The case received widespread coverage in the Black press, and activists (W. E. B. DuBois and Mary Church Terre were two of the most prominent ones to take up her cause) urged Gov. Chauncey Sparks to investigate. He did and a second grand jury received the case in 1945, but still refused to indict the men, four of whom admitted to having sex with Taylor.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.



Taylor and her husband separated, and her only child died in 1967

After splitting up, Taylor’s husband died in the early 1960s. She later lived with two partners, both of whom also died. Taylor was buried next to her daughter Joyce — who passed away in a car accident in 1967 — at New Mount Zion Freewill Baptist Church in Alabama on Jan. 5. Taylor is survived by two sisters, Lillie Kinsey and Mary Murry, one granddaughter, and several great-grandchildren.

RELATED VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey Says A New Day Is on the Horizon in Golden Globes Speech

She got an apology by the Alabama Legislation after a book about her story was published in 2010

Historian Danielle L. McGuire wrote At the Dark End of the Street: Black Women, Rape, and Resistance — a New History of the Civil Rights Movement From Rosa Parks to the Rise of Black Power and in 2011, the Alabama Legislature apologized, calling the decision not to prosecute her assailants “morally abhorrent and repugnant.” The Alabama Legislature presented to Taylor the apology letter on Mother’s Day that year at the Pentecostal church, known presently as Abbeville Memorial Church of God in Christ, where she was coming from the night she got raped in 1944.

A documentary about Taylor and the crime was released in December 2017

Nancy Buirski’s The Rape of Recy Taylor debuted at the New York Film Festival in October and hit theaters Dec. 15.

“This is such an important time in this country’s path to recognize Recy Taylor,” Buirski told The Guardian. “With women being singled out on Time magazine’s cover, as part of the #MeToo campaign, I really want to draw attention to the black women who spoke up when their lives were seriously in danger.”

Taylor died Dec. 28 in her hometown of Abbeville.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.