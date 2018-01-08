The Sweetest Golden Globes Photos Came from a 10-Year-Old Photographer

MEET FRANCINE

On the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in L.A. on Sunday night, celebrities might have noticed a photographer they'd never seen before: Francine. The pink-clad, 10-year-old artist was there shooting frames on behalf of the Pablove Shutterbugs program, which teaches children living with cancer to develop their creative voice through the art of photography.

Described as "bubbly and outgoing" by the Pablove Foundation, Francine was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and still has six months of chemotherapy left to go. However, she recently returned to school — she's in the 5th grade — and her hobbies of coloring, singing and dancing.

So who did she take photos of on the red carpet?