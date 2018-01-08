The Sweetest Golden Globes Photos Came from a 10-Year-Old Photographer
Francine, a participant in the Pablove Shutterbugs program, even met Denzel Washington and Steven Spielberg
By Kate Hogan
MEET FRANCINE
On the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in L.A. on Sunday night, celebrities might have noticed a photographer they'd never seen before: Francine. The pink-clad, 10-year-old artist was there shooting frames on behalf of the Pablove Shutterbugs program, which teaches children living with cancer to develop their creative voice through the art of photography.
Described as "bubbly and outgoing" by the Pablove Foundation, Francine was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and still has six months of chemotherapy left to go. However, she recently returned to school — she's in the 5th grade — and her hobbies of coloring, singing and dancing.
So who did she take photos of on the red carpet?
DENZEL WASHINGTON
When the actor (there with his wife, Pauletta), noticed the young photog, he bounded over to her for a selfie.
ISSA RAE
The Insecure star and producer gave Francine a wave on her way into the show.
MERYL STREEP
Nominated for her role in The Post, Streep was at the show with activist Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign.
DANIEL KALUUYA
Get Out's leading man gave Francine a little something extra in his red carpet shot.
MANDY MOORE
Also greeting Francine with a wave: This Is Us star Moore.
STEVEN SPIELBERG
However, Francine's biggest moment of the night came when she both photographed and met the legendary director, who was tops on her list.