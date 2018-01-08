The Sweetest Golden Globes Photos Came from a 10-Year-Old Photographer

Francine, a participant in the Pablove Shutterbugs program, even met Denzel Washington and Steven Spielberg

1 of 7

Francine, Pablove Shutterbugs Program

MEET FRANCINE

On the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards in L.A. on Sunday night, celebrities might have noticed a photographer they'd never seen before: Francine. The pink-clad, 10-year-old artist was there shooting frames on behalf of the Pablove Shutterbugs program, which teaches children living with cancer to develop their creative voice through the art of photography.

Described as "bubbly and outgoing" by the Pablove Foundation, Francine was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, and still has six months of chemotherapy left to go. However, she recently returned to school — she's in the 5th grade — and her hobbies of coloring, singing and dancing.

So who did she take photos of on the red carpet? 

2 of 7

Francine, Pablove Shutterbugs Program

DENZEL WASHINGTON

When the actor (there with his wife, Pauletta), noticed the young photog, he bounded over to her for a selfie.

3 of 7

Francine, Pablove Shutterbugs Program

ISSA RAE

The Insecure star and producer gave Francine a wave on her way into the show.

4 of 7

Francine, Pablove Shutterbugs Program

MERYL STREEP

Nominated for her role in The Post, Streep was at the show with activist Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign

5 of 7

Francine, Pablove Shutterbugs Program

DANIEL KALUUYA

Get Out's leading man gave Francine a little something extra in his red carpet shot.

6 of 7

Francine, Pablove Shutterbugs Program

MANDY MOORE

Also greeting Francine with a wave: This Is Us star Moore. 

7 of 7

Francine, Pablove Shutterbugs Program

STEVEN SPIELBERG

However, Francine's biggest moment of the night came when she both photographed and met the legendary director, who was tops on her list. 

