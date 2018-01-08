Natalie Portman Acknowledges 'Pain' of #MeToo Victims Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino on Globes Red Carpet

Natalie Portman and America Ferrera are thanking the many brave females who battled sexual harassment in Hollywood at great cost ahead of the Golden Globe Awards.

Portman, 36, and Ferrera, 33, — who attended as each other’s dates to the event — are among the A-list stars in support of the Time’s Up movement, which launched Monday to help fight sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood and beyond.

Portman named Ashley Judd and Mira Sorvino as two women who are part of the movement after being blacklisted from the industry after their own experiences with sexual harassment.

“I think we’ve realized the scope of what we’ve lost, the creative contributions of people who’ve been pushed out of the industry, women like Annabella Sciorra, women like Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd,” Portman told NBC on the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. “When we think about other industries and the women who’ve been pushed out of there and the contributions we have lost and also the pain that they’ve been through because of that, the time to change is now and time’s up.”

Over 50 women — including Judd and Sorvino — have accused Harvey Weinstein , 65, of sexual misconduct since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

Ferrera, who is expecting her first child, also told NBC it’s “incredible to look around and see everyone in solidarity, ready to really address the issues that exist in our industry and across all industries that it’s our job, right now, the time is now for us to do the work that will make women and all people safer and more equal in their workplaces and in their lives,”

The disgraced movie mogul and producer has denied trying to derail the careers of Sorvino and Judd after director Peter Jackson claimed the disgraced producer attempted to prevent the two women from starring in his Lord of the Rings franchise.

In response to Jackson’s claims, Sorvino wrote on social media that she was “heartsick” over the news.

“Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick,” she tweeted.

Judd also responded to the allegation saying, “I remember this well.”

The 75th annual Golden Globes are presented live at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.