Mariah Carey Accidentally Stole Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes Seat

Mariah Carey had a little mix-up on the way back to her seat during a commercial break at the Golden Globes on Sunday night, accidentally landing in the seat of another entertainment legend: Meryl Streep.

The 47-year-old singer, who recently performed on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, tweeted from the Globes audience about her encounter with The Post star, who was nominated for best actress.

According to Carey, she grabbed the closest empty seat she could find as a commercial break came to a close while she was returning from the bathroom — ending up next to Post director Steven Spielberg.

“Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg,” Carey wrote.

“Cut to next commercial break,” she continued, “guess who comes back to her seat…”

Got caught mingling on the way to the loo during a commercial break.. took the first seat available, happens to be right next to Steven Spielberg 😮😮 Cut to next commercial break, guess who comes back to her seat… — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

(me) Dear Meryl, please forgive me!!! 🙌🙌

(MERYL STREEP) You can take my seat any time! 😂😂

💖💖💖💖 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

Two women at the top of their game! 🙌🏼 — Sergio (@Sergio_TheOne) January 8, 2018

Queen of mingling omg — ☽ (@itznoutallnight) January 8, 2018

From one legend to another. — Kurt Cocaine (@deandraker) January 8, 2018

All was well, though, as Carey and Streep, 68, shared a bit of banter about the confusion. (And maybe they got a drink from Tom Hanks?)

In her telling, Carey’s apology was met with graciousness by Streep, who told her, “You can take my seat any time!”

Twitter followers couldn’t get enough. As one wrote: “Two women at the top of their game!”

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.