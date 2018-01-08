'Can I Meet You?': All the Times Kelly Clarkson Was Starstruck at the Golden Globes
Reason no. 304 we adore the American Idol alumna
1 of 6
WHEN SHE SPOTTED MERYL STREEP ON THE RED CARPET
The original American Idol winner was wrapping up her interview with Ryan Seacrest at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards — her first time at the show — when she spotted Streep on the red carpet as the host helped her down the stairs. "Oh my God!" the singer screamed as she turned around, causing Seacrest to momentarily think she tripped before she added, "That's Meryl!" Seacrest made a quick introduction before Clarkson asked, "Can I meet you?! I've adored you since I was like 8." The pair embraced and kissed each other on the cheek.
2 of 6
WHEN SHE 'FINALLY' MET STEVE CARELL
He shouted her name in The 40-Year-Old Virgin whilst enduring the world's most painful chest-waxing. ("AhhhhKellyClarkson!!!"). She's wanted to meet him ever since. But for more than a dozen years, a run-in between Carell and Clarkson just didn't happen ... until last night. At the Golden Globes, the two stars had a chance to chat, with the actor documenting the moment with a pic of the pair. He captioned the snapshot: "Finally." Clarkson immediately responded, calling it "one of my favorite moments of my life."
3 of 6
WHEN SHE SANG WITH KEITH URBAN
Okay, so it wasn't a full-blown performance, but the pair did decide to show off their vocal skills by harmonizing before announcing the winner. "We've now officially sung on the Golden Globes!" Clarkson said of the mini medley.
4 of 6
WHEN SHE TOOK PICS WITH STRANGER THINGS STAR GATEN MATARAZZO
Just like any Stranger Things fan, Clarkson was more than willing to take pics with fan-favorite star, Matarazzo — who portrays Dustin on the Netflix show — inside the ceremony.
5 of 6
WHEN SHE ASKED SEAN HAYES IMPORTANT WILL & GRACE QUESTIONS
Oh, to be a fly on this wall! By the looks of the duo's animated stances, we're convinced the songstress was grilling Hayes on Will & Grace's upcoming celebrity cameos. Or, you know, still freaking out over Oprah's ultra-inspiring speech. Inside the show, she snapped selfies with Will & Grace star Debra Messing, too.
6 of 6
WHEN SHE HUGGED MICHELLE WILLIAMS
Williams is one lucky lady!
