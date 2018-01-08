'Can I Meet You?': All the Times Kelly Clarkson Was Starstruck at the Golden Globes

WHEN SHE SPOTTED MERYL STREEP ON THE RED CARPET

The original American Idol winner was wrapping up her interview with Ryan Seacrest at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards — her first time at the show — when she spotted Streep on the red carpet as the host helped her down the stairs. "Oh my God!" the singer screamed as she turned around, causing Seacrest to momentarily think she tripped before she added, "That's Meryl!" Seacrest made a quick introduction before Clarkson asked, "Can I meet you?! I've adored you since I was like 8." The pair embraced and kissed each other on the cheek.