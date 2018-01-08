Jennifer Aniston Tugs Carol Burnett's Ear at the Golden Globes: 'She's Kinky!'

Jennifer Aniston got the opportunity of a lifetime when presenting with Carol Burnett at Sunday night’s Golden Globe awards.

Aniston gushed on stage with her “idol” and, with Burnett’s permission, the Friends alum tugged on Burnett’s ear in a nod to the legendary comedian’s signature sign-off.

“Kinky!” Burnett joked after the display, asking, “Was it everything you dreamed it would be?”

Aniston replied, “It was everything, everything, thank you.”

“As I said, she’s kinky!” Burnett said.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Carol Burnett (left) and Jennifer Aniston NBC

RELATED PHOTOS: Making a Statement — See the Stars Wearing Black at the Golden Globes

Two legends on one stage. Carol Burnett and Jennifer Aniston introduce the nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ifzOwGdszF — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2018

Burnett’s ear tug has been a staple throughout her decades-long career. It first appeared during her Carol Burnett Show as a show-closing gesture and was meant to honor her late grandmother, according to Glamour.

RELATED: See the Full List of the Golden Globes 2018 Winners

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

Aniston appeared excited to do the ear-tug honor, while many in the audience seemed in awe of Burnett’s presence — she received a standing ovation the moment she appeared on stage.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.