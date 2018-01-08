The Most Heartwarming Female Friendship Moments at the 2018 Golden Globes

NICOLE KIDMAN THANKS BIG LITTLE LIES CO-PRODUCER REESE WITHERSPOON

Close friends Witherspoon and Kidman were two of the biggest forces behind the creation of Big Little Lies. So it was no surprise that when Kidman won the award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television, Witherspoon was one of the first people she named in her acceptance speech, with an emotional and touching thank you. "We did this because of our friendship, our creative union and our support of each other," she said. "And I love you." Clearly, the adoration is mutual: Witherspoon mouthed "I love you" to Kidman after her name was announced, and looked so happy you'd have thought she was the one who took home the award.