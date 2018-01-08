The Most Heartwarming Female Friendship Moments at the 2018 Golden Globes
Sunday night’s award show was all about women standing up for and supporting other women
Posted on
More
1 of 7
REESE WITHERSPOON AND EVA LONGORIA WENT AS EACH OTHER'S DATES
The stars, who are two of the many women leading the Time's Up initiative, went as each other's dates to the Golden Globes. They had a blast — and took plenty of time to talk about the movement, and why they believe it's so important. “This is not a moment, it’s a movement,” Longoria said. “Tonight is just one small part of that.”
2 of 7
NICOLE KIDMAN THANKS BIG LITTLE LIES CO-PRODUCER REESE WITHERSPOON
Close friends Witherspoon and Kidman were two of the biggest forces behind the creation of Big Little Lies. So it was no surprise that when Kidman won the award for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie made for television, Witherspoon was one of the first people she named in her acceptance speech, with an emotional and touching thank you. "We did this because of our friendship, our creative union and our support of each other," she said. "And I love you." Clearly, the adoration is mutual: Witherspoon mouthed "I love you" to Kidman after her name was announced, and looked so happy you'd have thought she was the one who took home the award.
3 of 7
JENNIFER ANISTON AND CAROL BURNETT GET A STANDING OVATION
They may both be television legends, but that didn't stop Aniston from fan-girling over co-presenter Burnett. "On a night when so many people dreams will come true tonight so has mine," she said. "Because I get to present with my idol, the amazing Carol Burnett." Aniston even asked Burnett if she could pull her ear, which was Burnett's signature sign-off from her hit series, The Carol Burnett Show. And how did it feel for the big-time Burnett fan? "It was everything."
4 of 7
LAURA DERN CALLING OUT HER BIG LITTLE LIES CO-STARS
The bonds run deep within the Big Little Lies cast. And just like Kidman, Dern made sure to thank her castmates, including Witherspoon, Zoë Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, calling them "my new family." She went on to thank those who are blowing the whistle in a society that previously hasn't encouraged it, and said she hopes this is the start of a new normal: "Speaking out without the fear of retribution is our culture's new north star."
5 of 7
ALLISON JANNEY PRAISING ON-SCREEN DAUGHTER MARGOT ROBBIE
Janney took home the award for supporting actress in a motion picture for her role as Tonya Harding's mother in I, Tonya. And though their on-screen counterparts may have had a very tough relationship, there was nothing but love between Janney and Robbie. "She's a quadruple threat," Janney said. "I don’t even know."
6 of 7
REESE WITHERSPOON PRAISING OPRAH WINFREY
Everyone loves Oprah — Witherspoon said it herself at the beginning of her introduction to Winfrey, who took home the night's coveted Cecile B. DeMille Award. But Witherspoon clearly has the same adoration and respect for her friend, who she worked with on the upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time. "There's only one person whose name is a verb, an adjective, and a feeling. And that is Oprah," Witherspoon said of the mogul. "Oprah's hugs could end wars, could solve world peace."
7 of 7
GRETA GERWIG THANKED HER "GODDESSES" IN LADY BIRD
Lady Bird is a female-powered film: A female lead, friendships that outlast boyfriends, a mother-daughter relationship at its center and a female writer-director duo at the helm of it all. So when the movie won the award for best motion picture, comedy or musical, Gerwig — who wrote and directed the film — was quick to thank her stars, who she called "goddesses," Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf.
See Also
More
More
Who Is Recy Taylor? The Story of the Woman Oprah Winfrey Hailed in Her 2018 Golden Globes Speech
Golden Globes 2018: The Most Powerful Celeb Quotes of the Night
Read Oprah Winfrey's Powerful Golden Globes Speech in Full: 'A New Day Is on the Horizon'
All the 2018 Golden Globes Moments We Can't Stop Talking About
What You Didn't See on TV at the 2018 Golden Globes