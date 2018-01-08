Globes Night Becomes Date Night for Hollywood's Biggest Couples

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL

“This man held my family together," nominee Biel said of her husband while speaking with E!. "Without you I would probably be divorced and sad and pitiful…it was positive turn. I really appreciate it is all I’m saying."

ALEXI & SETH MEYERS

The parents-to-be left their 21-month-old son at home (though thought about bringing him!). “He’s not excited that his younger brother will be the one who went to the Globes,” host Meyers joked.

HUGH JACKMAN & DEBORRA LEE-FURNESS

The Greatest Showman nominee and his wife were among the many couples supporting the Time's Up movement. 

STERLING K. BROWN & RYAN MICHELLE BATHE

The This Is Us star, a nominee, not only spilled some hot gossip from the show, but again recounted the story of delivering his first child (unexpectedly!) at home.

JWAN YOSEF & RICKY MARTIN

The singer and his artist fiancé gave an update on 9-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.

DIANE KRUGER & NORMAN REEDUS

The actors made their red carpet debut as a couple on Sunday night. 

ALISON BRIE & DAVE FRANCO

The newlyweds both walked the red carpet with their siblings, but made time to snap a shot with each other.

KYRA SEDGWICK & KEVIN BACON

Golden Globe winner Sedgwick accompanied her husband, who's up for the best actor award for his TV series I Love Dick

HUGH GRANT & ANNA EBERSTEIN

A host of female stars chose to "literally wear the pants" to Sunday night's Globes.

JUSTIN HARTLEY & CHRISHELL STAUSE

The newlywed actor's series This Is Us is up for a handful of awards, including best television series - drama.

