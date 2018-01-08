Globes Night Becomes Date Night for Hollywood's Biggest Couples
JT & Jessica! Kevin & Kyra! These pairs left the kids at home for their big evenings out
By Kate Hogan
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL
“This man held my family together," nominee Biel said of her husband while speaking with E!. "Without you I would probably be divorced and sad and pitiful…it was positive turn. I really appreciate it is all I’m saying."
ALEXI & SETH MEYERS
The parents-to-be left their 21-month-old son at home (though thought about bringing him!). “He’s not excited that his younger brother will be the one who went to the Globes,” host Meyers joked.
HUGH JACKMAN & DEBORRA LEE-FURNESS
The Greatest Showman nominee and his wife were among the many couples supporting the Time's Up movement.
STERLING K. BROWN & RYAN MICHELLE BATHE
The This Is Us star, a nominee, not only spilled some hot gossip from the show, but again recounted the story of delivering his first child (unexpectedly!) at home.
JWAN YOSEF & RICKY MARTIN
The singer and his artist fiancé gave an update on 9-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.
DIANE KRUGER & NORMAN REEDUS
The actors made their red carpet debut as a couple on Sunday night.
ALISON BRIE & DAVE FRANCO
The newlyweds both walked the red carpet with their siblings, but made time to snap a shot with each other.
KYRA SEDGWICK & KEVIN BACON
Golden Globe winner Sedgwick accompanied her husband, who's up for the best actor award for his TV series I Love Dick
HUGH GRANT & ANNA EBERSTEIN
A host of female stars chose to "literally wear the pants" to Sunday night's Globes.
JUSTIN HARTLEY & CHRISHELL STAUSE
The newlywed actor's series This Is Us is up for a handful of awards, including best television series - drama.
