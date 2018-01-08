The Fault in Our Stars! Harry Potter! 8 Cute Costar Reunions from Sunday Night's Golden Globe Awards
It’s been a while since the cameras stopped rolling, but these one-time co-stars have nothing but love for one another
EMMA WATSON & ROBERT PATTINSON
Harry Potter fans went wild when Hermione Granger and Cedric Diggory — er, Watson and Pattinson — presented the award for the best limited series or TV movie.
SHAILENE WOODLEY & ANSEL ELGORT
The Fault in Our Stars' on-screen couple shared a hug on the Golden Globes floor, almost four years after the film first hit theaters. Both nabbed nominations this year — Elgort for Baby Driver and Woodley for Big Little Lies.
ROSEANNE BARR & JOHN GOODMAN
Ahead of the Roseanne reboot, which premieres in March, Barr and Goodman teamed up to present the award for best TV series, drama. (As you might expect, hilarity ensued.)
AMY POEHLER & RASHIDA JONES
Ann Perkins may have moved away from Pawnee, but her friendship with Leslie Knope is forever — and the same goes for Poehler and Jones. Though the latter didn't attend the show, she snapped a photo with Poehler and her date, Saru Jayaraman, the president of Restaurant Opportunities Centers and ROC Action, organizations that advocate for restaurant workers.
GEENA DAVIS & SUSAN SARANDON
Twenty-seven years after Thelma & Louise, Davis and Sarandon presented the award for best actor in a motion picture, drama together. The vocal feminists made a joke about Hollywood's well-known gender pay gap, with Davis saying, "These five nominees have agreed to give half of their salary back so that women can make more than them." Sarandon responded: "I don't think that actually happened yet, but that's a great idea."
JAMES FRANCO & SETH ROGEN
All right, this one was less of a reunion considering the fact that they worked together on their latest film, The Disaster Artist, as well as plenty of other movies. But these two go way, way back, all the way to 1999, when they co-starred alongside each other for the first time in Freaks and Geeks.
MICHELLE WILLIAMS & BUSY PHILIPPS
They may be real-life BFFs (and oftentimes, each other's dates to award shows), but seeing Williams and Philipps together never fails to give us all the Dawson's Creek feels.
KELLY CLARKSON & RYAN SEACREST
These two go back to when they both were on the crux of major stardom on the first season of American Idol. And when Seacrest interviewed Clarkson on the red carpet for E!, it instantly transported us back to 2002.