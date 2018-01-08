Celebs Watching the Golden Globes at Home Share Their Reactions: 'And Now I'm Crying'

The Golden Globes may be a star-studded affair, but that doesn’t mean all the stars are there. In fact, some are tuning into the show the same way as the rest of the world: Watching from the comfort of their home, some of them likely on their couch. And just like you, while they were watching on said couch, they were tweeting along with the show.

From the beginning of the red carpet arrivals, where they tweeted messages of good luck to their friends and co-stars.

Good luck to our very own @caitrionambalfe tonight @goldenglobes @Outlander_STARZ !!!

You deserve ALL the awards. Sending our love from sunny Scotland!

🏆😘#GlodenGlobe2017 #TimesUp — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) January 7, 2018

Good luck today Mr. Dafoe! Ill.be cheering for you! 🤞🙏🎉🌈 pic.twitter.com/Rwei1BaU4c — Brooklynn Prince (@thebrooklynnk) January 7, 2018

Stars like Sarah Silverman couldn’t get enough of Viola Davis.

Seth Meyers got some praise for his laugh-inducing opening monologue.

Dear @sethmeyers – I laughed aloud at the dog shot into space — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 8, 2018

I love @sethmeyers!!! Killin it at the #GoldenGlobes with an amazing opening monologue to start the show. 🙌🙌🙌 — om (@oliviamunn) January 8, 2018

They congratulated their friends, peers and favorite shows who took home prizes.

CONGRATULATIONS ELISABETH MOSS! Waaaaa hoooooo!!! — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) January 8, 2018

“May we teach all of our children that speaking out is our new North Star.” -Laura Dern. #WhyWeWearBlack #timesup pic.twitter.com/FN03zeI2Mg — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 8, 2018

And people were really happy for Sterling K. Brown.

STERLING!!!!!!! This is a truly good man, husband and father who also happens to be a genius!! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) January 8, 2018

Of course, they couldn’t get enough Oprah.

"I am especially proud of all the women who have felt strong enough to speak up to tell their personal stories." – @Oprah #GoldenGlobes #TIMESUP — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) January 8, 2018

@Oprah Hitting it outta the park! Congratulations to a well deserved honor! #RecyTaylor — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) January 8, 2018

And now I'm crying. Thank you @Oprah for nailing it once again. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 8, 2018

Congratulations @Oprah on your Cecil DeMille award at the #goldenglobes. You are amazing. 🙌🏾 Love, your friend on maternity leave — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 8, 2018

And even in the tweets, there was a persistent theme. Just like on the carpet, on stage and in the audience, all the stars at home were talking about one topic in particular: The Time’s Up initiative and standing up to sexual harassment and assault.

I’m proud of everyone supporting #TIMESUP on the Red Carpet of the #GoldenGlobes. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 8, 2018

American Indians are twice as likely to experience a rape/sexual assault and compared to all races have the highest rate of sexual assault in this country at 27%. #WhyWeWearBlack #MeToo #TIMESUP — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 7, 2018

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

So proud of Tarana Burke and my friend Michelle Williams. #metoo #timesup pic.twitter.com/TRpwctyWK1 — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 8, 2018

So proud to be here with all of these amazing women tonight #TimesUp @TIMESUPNOW pic.twitter.com/fQ5vVaWHLE — Marisa Tomei (@marisatomei) January 8, 2018

And even though they weren’t walking the carpet, plenty of celebrities still wore black at home.

Wearing black today in solidarity with the men and women asking for respect and equality across industry lines. Let's bring a stop to sexual harassment in the workplace. Join us in wearing black and saying #TimesUp.#WhyWeWearBlack @TIMESUPNOW pic.twitter.com/rFkBxOhV0t — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 7, 2018

#WhyIWearBlack Because this rebirth and awakening coincided with my pregnancy, my unborn daughter and I wear black. For all the mothers and daughters and sisters – blood related or otherwise. I have been changed for the better because of this sisterhood. #grateful pic.twitter.com/fxijHNdUNW — Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) January 7, 2018

#TIMESUP on pretending change is not needed. We stand in solidarity because we are grateful to our sisters and brothers, both survivors and allies who have spoken out and forced the convo of sexual harassment, sexual assault and gender bias into the spotlight. pic.twitter.com/4cfqhVE3uU — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 8, 2018

I am PROUD to wear my BLACK & be a part of this movement . Today I stand boldly w/ my sisters & everyone fighting for equity & parity across all industries . I want safety for every worker in every occupation . I want inclusion of all women & marginalized people . NOW. #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/vm2Ah2Zmgk — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) January 7, 2018

It’s a movement that Hollywood — in the Golden Globes audience or at home — is rallying behind.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.