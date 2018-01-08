Celebs Watching the Golden Globes at Home Share Their Reactions: 'And Now I'm Crying'

The Golden Globes may be a star-studded affair, but that doesn’t mean all the stars are there. In fact, some are tuning into the show the same way as the rest of the world: Watching from the comfort of their home, some of them likely on their couch. And just like you, while they were watching on said couch, they were tweeting along with the show.
From the beginning of the red carpet arrivals, where they tweeted messages of good luck to their friends and co-stars.
Stars like Sarah Silverman couldn’t get enough of Viola Davis.
Seth Meyers got some praise for his laugh-inducing opening monologue.
They congratulated their friends, peers and favorite shows who took home prizes.
And people were really happy for Sterling K. Brown.
Of course, they couldn’t get enough Oprah.
And even in the tweets, there was a persistent theme. Just like on the carpet, on stage and in the audience, all the stars at home were talking about one topic in particular: The Time’s Up initiative and standing up to sexual harassment and assault.
To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.
And even though they weren’t walking the carpet, plenty of celebrities still wore black at home.
It’s a movement that Hollywood — in the Golden Globes audience or at home — is rallying behind.
The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.