The 10 Most Memorable Things Celebs Said on the Golden Globes Red Carpet
From fan moments to family bonding, relive some unforgettable moments of the Golden Globes red carpet
Posted on
“Oh, my god. Oh, my god that's Meryl. That's Meryl. That's Meryl Streep. Oh, my god, can I meet you? I'm such a fan. I've just adored you since I was like 8."
— Kelly Clarkson, noticing and introducing herself to her own "American Idol," Meryl Streep
"I was shocked. I didn't expect it at all. I woke up to my friend banging on my door with the news. I actually thought something bad happened. I've been on cloud nine ever since."
— Nick Jonas, on learning his song "Home" from the movie Ferdinand was nominated for a Golden Globe
"This man held my family together. Without you, I'd probably be divorced and sad and pitiful. I really appreciate it."
— Jessica Biel, expressing her appreciation for husband Justin Timberlake
"James, you have 10 times my talent. I'm incredibly jealous of you all the time."
— Seth Meyers, sending a message to Grammys host James Corden
"I don't run. I don't run unless I'm being chased."
— Chrissy Metz, on trying to meet Sam Smith at Jingle Ball
"When I first started acting, I did make a choice to distance myself from him, work-wise. I wanted to pave my own path. After awhile, I was like, he's my brother, I love him, I want to work with him."
— Dave Franco, on why he started working with brother James Franco
"I've learned to use my body in a new and different way, so I can lift other women in the ring. I've never felt stronger."
— Alison Brie, on her intense Glow workout regimen
"I wish, but she's expensive."
— David E. Kelley, on wanting to cast his wife, Michelle Pfeiffer, in Big Little Lies
"It was so great to be in New York, and I'm so glad we shared that moment together. It was a great night."
— Mariah Carey, reflecting on her New Year's Eve performance, to Ryan Seacrest
"I remember Tom Cruise. How can you forget? I was very excited Tom Cruise got to give me the award. And then I remember I was getting really drunk."
— Kate Hudson, remembering her own Golden Globe win in 2001
More
More
