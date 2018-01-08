All the 2018 Golden Globes Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

OPRAH DELVERS A POWERHOUSE ACCEPTANCE SPEECH

The evening's biggest VIP gave an impassioned, tear-jerking speech that earned her a standing ovation as she accepted the Cecil. B. DeMille Award. "For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men but their time is up. They’re time is up," she said. "And I just hope that Recy Taylor died knowing that her truth, like the truth of so many other women who were tormented in those years and even now tormented goes marching on ... In my career what I’ve always tried my best to do, whether in television or through film is to say something about how men and women really behave. To say who we experience shame, how we love, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere and how we overcome. I’ve interviewed and portrayed people who’ve withstood some of the ugliest things that life can throw at you but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain for a brighter morning even during our darkest nights."