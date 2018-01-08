All the 2018 Golden Globes Moments We Can't Stop Talking About
See which moments left us inspired, cracking up, crying our eyes out and everything in-between
1 of 14
SETH MEYERS KICKS OFF THE SHOW WITH TIMELY HUMOR
The evening's host faced a mountain of anticipation when it came to addressing the Time's Up and #MeToo movements in his monologue. Meyers didn't shy away from using the sensitive headlines that have shaken the industry as comedic fodder. "Good evening ladies and remaining gentlemen," he began. "It's 2018. Marijuana is finally allowed, and sexual harassment finally isn't. It's been years since a white man has been this nervous in Hollywood. For the male nominees in the room tonight, this will be the first time in three months it won’t be terrifying to hear your name read out loud."
2 of 14
MEYERS RECRUITS ACTORS TO DELIVER PUNCHLINES
Meyers brought his "Jokes Seth Can't Tell" late-night segment to the Globes, asking audience members Jessica Chastain, Issa Rae, Billy Eichner, Hong Chau and Amy Poehler to drop the punchlines that would be shameful if they came from him. "The Golden Globes turned 75 this year," the host began the first set up. "But the actress who plays his wife is still only 32," said Chastain.
3 of 14
NICOLE KIDMAN SHARES LOVING WORDS WITH HUSBAND KEITH URBAN
The Big Little Lies star took to the stage to accept the award for best performance by an actress in a limited series. After thanking her co-producers and co-stars, she shared a heartwarming message for husband Keith Urban. "And Keith Urban, when my cheek is against yours, everything melts away — and that is love. It's true. I love you so much," she said.
4 of 14
JENNIFER ANISTON FAN-GIRLS OVER CAROL BURNETT
The comedy queens joined forces to present the awards for best actress in a television comedy or musical and best actress in a drama, and the Friends alumna could barely contain her excitement. Their bit included Burnett mistaking the actress for Will & Grace star Debra Messing, and Aniston finally getting the chance to tug her idol's ear.
5 of 14
STERLING K. BROWN DISCUSSES THE SIGNIFICANCE OF HIS THIS IS US ROLE AS A BLACK ACTOR
Brown was awarded the Globe for best actor in a television series, drama. "[Series creator] Dan Fogelman throughout the majority of my career I've benefited from color blind casting," he shared during his acceptance speech. "Like, 'Hey let's throw a brother in this role.' It’s really cool, but then Dan, you wrote a role for a black man that could only be played by a black man. So what I really appreciate about this thing is I’m being seen for who I am and being appreciated for who I am, and it makes it that much more difficult to dismiss me and anyone who looks like me. So thank you, Dan."
6 of 14
ELISABETH MOSS SHARES AN EMPOWERING MESSAGE
The best performance in a television series, drama winner quoted The Handmaid's Tale author while accepting her award. "This is from Margaret Atwood. 'We were the people who were not in the papers, we lived in the blank white spaces at the edge of print, it gave you more freedom, we lived in the gaps between the stories,'" she said. "Margaret Atwood this is for you and all of the women who came before you and after you who were brave enough to speak out against intolerance and injustice and to fight for equality and freedom in this world. We no longer live in the blank white spaces at the edge of print, we no longer live in the gaps between the stories, we are the story in print and we are writing the story ourselves."
7 of 14
BENJ PASEK & JUSTIN PAUL CONFIRM WHAT WE ALL SUSPECTED ABOUT HUGH JACKMAN
The duo won best original song for their work in The Greatest Showman. "I want to thank our entire cast, led by the annoyingly handsome and charming Hugh Jackman," joked Pasek. "Disgustingly charming," added Paul.
8 of 14
LAURA DERN TAKES ON THE 'CULTURE OF SILENCING'
"Many of us were taught not to tattle, it was a culture of silencing and that was normalized," Dern, who won best supporting actress in a limited series for her role as the mother of an abuse victim on Big Little Lies, said in her speech. "I urge all of us to not only support survivors and bystanders who are brave enough to tell their truth but to promote restorative justice. May we also please protect and employ them. May we teach our children that speaking out without the fear of retribution is our cultures new north star. Bless you and bless everyone who worked on this and my beautiful children."
9 of 14
JAMES FRANCO KEEPS TOMMY WISEAU AWAY FROM THE MIC
The actor invited his The Disaster Artist character's real-life counterpart, along with his brother and co-star Dave Franco, to the stage when he won for best movie actor in a musical or comedy. The infamous creator of The Room attempted to take the mic and share some words of his own, but Franco playfully pushed him away.
10 of 14
REESE WITHERSPOON DESCRIBES WHAT IT'S LIKE TO SPEND TIME WITH OPRAH
Witherspoon presented Winfrey with the Cecil B. DeMille Award. "I got to work with Oprah on our movie, A Wrinkle in Time, where we spent four hours in the makeup chair almost every day," she said. "Guys, if you can find a way to be stuck in a small space with Oprah for four hours, do it. It's like going to Wharton Business school combined with a spiritual retreat all in one. I learned everything from how to make the best English muffin to what it's like being the only woman board member at huge company. And her hugs, Oprah's hugs could end wars, solve world peace. It's like your oldest dearest friend has just seen you after the longest trip of your life, it's that good."
11 of 14
OPRAH DELVERS A POWERHOUSE ACCEPTANCE SPEECH
The evening's biggest VIP gave an impassioned, tear-jerking speech that earned her a standing ovation as she accepted the Cecil. B. DeMille Award. "For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared to speak their truth to the power of those men but their time is up. They’re time is up," she said. "And I just hope that Recy Taylor died knowing that her truth, like the truth of so many other women who were tormented in those years and even now tormented goes marching on ... In my career what I’ve always tried my best to do, whether in television or through film is to say something about how men and women really behave. To say who we experience shame, how we love, how we fail, how we retreat, persevere and how we overcome. I’ve interviewed and portrayed people who’ve withstood some of the ugliest things that life can throw at you but the one quality all of them seem to share is an ability to maintain for a brighter morning even during our darkest nights."
12 of 14
NATALIE PORTMAN CALLS OUT THE ALL-MALE BEST DIRECTOR CATEGORY
Portman took the opportunity to highlight gender disparity while presenting the award for best director of a motion picture alongside Ron Howard. "And here are all the male nominees," she said before introducing the five men up for the honor.
13 of 14
FRANCES MCDORMAND OFFERS HER FELLOW NOMINEES TEQUILA
"I'm going to keep it short because we've been here a long time, and we need some tequila," the best actress in a motion picture, drama winner said in her acceptance speech. "All you ladies in this category, bar — tequila is on me."
14 of 14
BARBRA STREISAND APPLAUDS SHINING LIGHT ON 'UNCOMFORTABLE TRUTHS'
Before Streisand came to the stage to announce the winner of best motion picture, drama, it was announced that she remains the only woman to ever take home a Golden Globe for best director. "That was 1984. That was 34 years ago? Folks, time up. We need more women directors and more women to be nominated for best director. There are so many films out there that are so good directed by women," she said. "Anyway, I'm very proud to stand in a room with people who speak out against gender inequality, sexual harassment and the pettiness that has poisoned our politics. And Im proud that our industry faced with uncomfortable truths has vowed to change the way we do business."
