All of the Backstage Moments You May Have Missed at the Golden Globes

Selfies, hugs and sips of champagne — lots was happening behind the scenes Sunday night

By

Posted on

More

1 of 17

 

BUT FIRST ...

... let Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks take a selfie. Almost as good as this one.

2 of 17

Michael Kovac/Getty

HOLDING COURT

Cecil B. DeMille award honoree Oprah Winfrey takes a pre-speech shot with best friend Gayle King and her A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay.

3 of 17

 

THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS

Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee Furness celebrate a win for his film The Greatest Showman.

4 of 17

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

STANDING OUT

Kerry Washington and Halle Berry bring the drama to their inside photo.

5 of 17

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

NO KIDDING

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel crack up at a quip from host Seth Meyers during the telecast.

6 of 17

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

I, TONYAS

Surprise guest Tonya Harding snags a seat next to her on-screen counterpart, Margot Robbie, who was nominated for her role. 

7 of 17

Michael Kovac/Getty

RAISE A GLASS

Kendall Jenner 'Toasts for a Cause' with a Moët & Chandon Impérial mini; in turn for the gesture, the brand (the official champagne of the Globes) is making a $1,000 donation to a charity of her choice in her name.

8 of 17

 

A HOLD ON ME

Wearing black in support of the Times Up movement, Penélope Cruz and Maggie Gyllenhaal catch up in the Beverly Hilton ballroom.

9 of 17

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

PUT 'EM UP

Will & Grace's Sean Hayes finds himself in good hands with Stranger Things nominee David Harbour.

10 of 17

Michael Kovac/Getty

GOT GAME?

Emilia Clarke stands up to her towering Game of Thrones costar, Gwendoline Christie.

11 of 17

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

GOODNESS GRACIOUS

Best supporting actress winner Laura Dern of Big Little Lies can't contain her happiness upon winning.

12 of 17

Kevin Winter/Getty

THREE OF A KIND

Tracee Ellis Ross hangs with Battle of the Sexes' Emma Stone and Billie Jean King. 

13 of 17

Michael Kovac/Getty

ARTISTS AT WORK

The Disaster Artists' James Franco and Seth Rogen take five following Franco's best actor win.

14 of 17

Michael Kovac/Getty

IN ARM'S REACH

Nominees Nicole Kidman and Jessica Chastain show solidarity inside the ballroom.

15 of 17

 

CLOSE ENOUGH

Alison Brie, with husband Dave Franco, goes in for the high-five.

16 of 17

Richard Heathcote/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

POWER SUMMIT

Proponents of the Time's Up movement — Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd and Debra Messing — keep things close during a break in the show.

17 of 17

 

IN THE HOT SEAT

Chris Hemsworth finds himself between Thor director Taika Waititi and nominee Angelina Jolie.

See Also

More

More