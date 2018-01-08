All of the Backstage Moments You May Have Missed at the Golden Globes

Kendall Jenner 'Toasts for a Cause' with a Moët & Chandon Impérial mini; in turn for the gesture, the brand (the official champagne of the Globes) is making a $1,000 donation to a charity of her choice in her name.
8 of 17
A HOLD ON ME
Wearing black in support of the Times Up movement, Penélope Cruz and Maggie Gyllenhaal catch up in the Beverly Hilton ballroom.
9 of 17
PUT 'EM UP
Will & Grace's Sean Hayes finds himself in good hands with Stranger Things nominee David Harbour.
10 of 17
GOT GAME?
Emilia Clarke stands up to her towering Game of Thrones costar, Gwendoline Christie.
11 of 17
GOODNESS GRACIOUS
Best supporting actress winner Laura Dern of Big Little Lies can't contain her happiness upon winning.
12 of 17
THREE OF A KIND
Tracee Ellis Ross hangs with Battle of the Sexes' Emma Stone and Billie Jean King.
13 of 17
ARTISTS AT WORK
The Disaster Artists' James Franco and Seth Rogen take five following Franco's best actor win.
14 of 17
IN ARM'S REACH
Nominees Nicole Kidman and Jessica Chastain show solidarity inside the ballroom.
15 of 17
CLOSE ENOUGH
Alison Brie, with husband Dave Franco, goes in for the high-five.
16 of 17
POWER SUMMIT
Proponents of the Time's Up movement — Eva Longoria, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd and Debra Messing — keep things close during a break in the show.
17 of 17
IN THE HOT SEAT
Chris Hemsworth finds himself between Thor director Taika Waititi and nominee Angelina Jolie.