I, Tonya Star Allison Janney Presents With a Bird on Her Shoulder at the Golden Globes

A small but special guest joined I, Tonya stars Allison Janney and Sebastian Stan when they introduced the film at Sunday’s Golden Globes: Paying homage to her character in the movie — Tonya Harding’s mom — Janney wore a bird on her shoulder atop her black and white Mario Dice gown.

RELATED PHOTOS: Making a Statement — See the Stars Wearing Black at the Golden Globes

Just ahead of winning the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture, Janney, 58, took the stage with her co-star plus a fake bird reminiscent of the one Harding’s mother, LaVona Golden, wore on her own shoulder when she did interviews.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full Golden Globes coverage to get the latest news on Hollywood’s big night.

Janney then gave the animal a shout-out in her acceptance speech.

“Of course, I owe this all to a bird named ‘Little Man’ in Georgia,” she joked.

From left: Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney NBC

RELATED VIDEO: Allison Janney Reveals Where She Keeps Her Seven Emmy Awards!

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.

The Mom star even told Time in November that bonding with Little Man on set has inspired her to think about getting a pet. (Little Man did some press of his own, speaking to EW in December.)

RELATED: See the Full List of the Golden Globes 2018 Winners

“I’m thinking of getting a bird now,” Janney said.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday