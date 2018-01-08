Allison Janney Wins Golden Globe for Her 'Mother... of a Character' in I, Tonya

And the Golden Globe Award goes to … Allison Janney!

The actress took home the statue for best supporting actress in a motion picture at Sunday night’s award show for her role in I, Tonya.

Janney portrayed Tonya Harding’s mom, LaVona Fay Golden, in a dramatized version of the true story of figure skater Tonya Harding.

Janney thanked screenwriter Steven Rodgers in her acceptance speech for creating a “very distinctive, unique, mother…. of a character.”

She also gave a shoutout to flu-ridden star Margot Robbie, who played Harding.

“Margot, my goodness, she’s a quadruple threat,” Janney said.

Janney has been earning major Oscar buzz for her role as U.S. figure skater Tonya Harding’s controversial mother LaVona Golden in I, Tonya, which details the skater’s career and 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan that got Harding banned for life from figure skating.

The actress has taken home seven Emmys, out of a whopping 13 nominations. She’s even won two Emmys for two different shows in the same year.

She’s also been nominated for six Golden Globes (including this year’s nod) and 15 Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning six.

The 75th annual Golden Globes were presented live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday.