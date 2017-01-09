Is it too soon to call Atlanta a classic? The critically acclaimed FX comedy took home the Golden Globe for best television series, musical or comedy, on Sunday.

“This is incredible. I really want to thank the amazing and beautiful actors and actresses [in this show],” said series creator and star Donald Glover when he accepted the award at the ceremony held in Los Angeles. “I really just want to thank … Atlanta, and all the black folks in Atlanta. For real, just for being alive and being amazing people. Thanks so much for this, we really appreciate. We didn’t think anybody was going to like this show.”

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN , or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Atlanta beat out black-ish, Mozart in the Jungle, Transparent and Veep for the award.

On the surface, Atlanta follows penniless Princeton dropout Earn Marks (Glover) as he attempts to manage his cousin Alfred’s, a.k.a. Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), burgeoning rap career. However, the series quickly revealed that it was far deeper than that and provided a surreal, vital, and often hilarious examination of what it is like to be young, poor, and black in the South, a world rarely depicted on TV. One week, Atlanta might focus entirely on Van (Zazie Beetz), Earn’s baby mama, and the next it might set an entire episode on a black cable access show.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

“I always try and make sure it’s classic material,” Glover told Entertainment Weekly in the fall. “It’s very easy to make stuff that’s disposable. There’s very little room now to make classics, but I feel like I work very hard and I study how time works in order to make things that penetrate through the years.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2017 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list !

Although the show stood out for having an entirely black cast and writers’ room, which, again, is quite rare, Glover said he hopes his show stands for more than just diversity; he wants to push the medium forward.

“Hopefully, we speak to something broader than diversity because, to be real, that conversation is lame to me now. It’s kind of done,” said the 32-year-old actor. “It’s more important that we have a coalition of points of view … I don’t want to win an award for having the most black cast of all time. I’d rather change a dynamic.”

Atlanta was picked up for a second season and is expected to return in this year.