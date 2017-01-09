The Cutest Kids on the Carpet: Stranger Things Stars on What They Want to See at the Golden Globes

It’s an exciting night for the young cast of Stranger Things!

After the 19080s-set series hit Netflix, the young cast quickly generated buzz among viewers for their leading performances in the sci-fi/adventure show — and earned themselves a Golden Globes nomination!

Ahead of the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards, the cast, who is up for best TV series, drama, took the red carpet together and exclusively shared with PEOPLE Now how they’re feeling about the red carpet event.

“Hey PEOPLE, we’re getting ready for our first golden globes. It’s the first one,” Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers on the series, said in the exclusive video.

Added Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler: “It’s pretty crazy. It’s really surreal.”

For their first time on the Globes red carpet, both stars sported tuxedos for the glitzy affair: Wolfhard in black and Schnapp in white.

So, what can the duo expect to see inside the show? “All I hear is, ‘It’s going to be insane, crazy,’ and we’re just lucky to be here along for the ride,” Schnapp said.

With a fake, air microphone, Wolfhard asked his costar, “Noah, are you excited about the Golden Globes?”

“I am very excited, You?” Schnapp responded.

“I am very excited and nervous at the same time,” Wolfhard said. “Noah, who would you like to see at the Golden Globes?”

“I’d like to see everyone and I’m excited. What about you? Who would you like to see?” he said, turning the fake microphone back to his costar.

“I would like to see everybody,” said Wolfhard. “It’s going to be great and we’re excited.”

The 74th Golden Globes Awards are airing live Sunday on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom at 8 p.m. ET.