Golden Globes 2017: Viola Davis Wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis won the Golden Globe for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a motion picture.

Th 51-year-old actress took home the award at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards for her role in Fences — her first win out of five nominations.

“This is my fifth nomination. I took all the pictures, went to the luncheon. But it’s right on time,” Davis said.

Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN , or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

The actress honored her costar Denzel Washington during her acceptance speech.

Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

“You know I’m a friend and a fan. Thank you for being an extraordinary leader, great actor, great director,” Davis began. “Thank you for saying ‘trust me’ and ‘remember the love.’ ”

Davis beat out Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) and Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea).

Check out PEOPLE’s full 2016 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

In the press room after her acceptance speech, Davis addressed what’s to come under the forthcoming Donald Trump presidential administration, urging personal involvement and perseverance fighting for the American Dream.

“I will, believe it or not, remove Trump from the equation. I feel that it’s bigger than him. I believe it’s our responsibility ahold what it is to be an American and what America is about and the true meaning of what it means to pursue the American dream,” she said.

“I think America has been an affirmation but I think we’ve fallen short a lot. There is no way that we can have anyone in office that is not an extension of our own belief system. What does that say about us?” she asked. “If you answer that question, I think that that says a lot.”

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from Los Angeles on NBC.