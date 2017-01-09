Tracee Ellis Ross won the award for best actress in a TV series, comedy or musical at Sunday evening’s Golden Globe Awards.

The black-ish star was up against Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Sarah Jessica Parker (Divorce), Issa Rae (Insecure) and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) for the award.

Upon accepting the award from presenter Drew Barrymore, Ellis Ross said, “Oh yeah! Oh yeah! Oh my goodness, thank you Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Thank you. It’s my first time here, guys. It’s a nice room, I like it.”

Ellis Ross, 44, then dedicated her award to “all of the women, women of color — colorful people” and added, added, “I see you, we see you. It is an honor to be on this show, black-ish.”

Creator Kenya Barris also got a thank you from the show’s star: “Kenya, thank you for this amazing opportunity.”

“Anthony, you are the most wonderful TV husband ever,” she added of star Anthony Anderson before thanking her TV kids, her mom, dad and family.

As for the legacy of her mother, Diana Ross, the actress told reporters in the press room: “It feels like [performing] was something I was raised to do. I never felt like I was in my mother’s shadow – I’ve actually always felt I was in my mother’s embrace. Part of the way she raised me and all five of her kids is really to follow my heart and my dreams and do the hard work to get there.”

She continued, “I feel like it’s sweet charming and wonderful to have a different experience and yet have so much that was the same as my mom. She’s been here. I’ve never been to the Globes so I had to ask her what to expect.”

Before that, she closed her speech on stage by saying, “It’s nice at 44. I like it here. This is great. Thank you!”

The 74th Golden Globes Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.