Golden Globes 2017: Tom Hiddleston Wins Best Actor in a Limited Series for The Night Manager

Tom Hiddleston took home the award for best performance by an actor in a limited series or TV movie at Sunday evening’s Golden Globes.

The Night Manager actor, 35, was nominated alongside Riz Ahmed (The Night Of), Bryan Cranston, (All the Way), John Turturro (The Night Of) and Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story) for the award.

Upon accepting the award, the British actor said, “Wow, um, well this is lovely, thank you.”

After thanking his agents, his team and those at BBC, the actor shared a touching story about the impact the series had made on those providing international aid in war-inflicted areas of Africa.

“A quick story, I know it’s been a long night. I recently went to South Sudan, which is the youngest country in the world in East Africa,” the actor began about his trip to Africa.

“The Night Manager is about arms dealing and there are far too many arms going into South Sudan,” he continued.

While in East Africa, Hiddleston said that he and a group were out having a meal and a “dirty beer” when they were approached by aid workers who came to say hello — and admitted that they had binge-watched The Night Manager.

“The idea that we could provide some relief and entertainment for the people who work for Unicef … made me immensely proud,” he said before concluding his speech with a dedication.

“I dedicate this to those out there who are doing their best,” said Hiddleston.

The 74th Golden Globes Awards are airing live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom.