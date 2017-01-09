Sterling K. Brown Reveals His Golden Globes Prep! Hint: It Involves Football

When it came time to get ready for the Golden Globes, Sterling K. Brown knew the ground rules in his house — the This Is Us actor, 40, revealed that he and wife Ryan Michelle Bathe go their separate ways.

“She goes to a different room to get ready so that she has her team come in and beautifies her,” he told PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly live preshow.

As for his prep? “I usually watch as much playoff football as possible before I have to put on my suit,” he said.

Brown is up for best supporting actor in a limited series for his performance in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

The actor is also on hand to support his This Is Us costars Chrissy Metz and Mandy Moore who are also up for awards for the drama.

“It’s like an Olympics, for sure,” he said of both of his shows receiving recognition. “When I read the pilot for This is Us, I knew it was the best network television pilot that I had ever read. So I had enthusiasm for that from the beginning. When I read the first episode of OJ, that was one of the best pilots that I ever read too.”

Hosted by Jimmy Fallon, the 2017 Golden Globes are airing live Sunday on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.