Ryan’s ‘Lady’ and Beyond: Stars Who Thanked Their Significant Others in their Golden Globes Acceptance Speeches

The Golden Globes are one of Hollywood’s loosest nights, but some people manage to keep their priorities straight in their acceptance speeches, remembering to thank their better halves.

Gosling’s moving speech was in part a tribute to his “lady,” Eva Mendes.“You don’t get to be up here without standing on the shoulders of a mountain,” he said. “While I was singing and dancing and playing piano … my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother with his battle with cancer.”

Viola Davis made sure to thank her “beautiful husband,” Julius — whom she met on the set of City of Angels — while accepting her award for her role in Fences.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson thanked his wife, director Sam Taylor-Johnson, and their daughters while accepting the award for best supporting actor for his work in Nocturnal Animals. “I want to thank my wife, for being there for me, for putting up with me,” he said. “You’re my soulmate, I love you very much.”

"God is love." Watch Casey Affleck's full speech after winning best actor in a drama for "Manchester by the Sea" #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZBCdMCpmZQ — Variety (@Variety) January 9, 2017

Lastly, while Casey Affleck and Summer Phoenix split amicably last year, he made sure to thank his daughters with Phoenix — saying they’re the ones who are really in charge — and added his gratitude to Phoenix, as well. “I love you Indi[ana] and Atticus … and to their mom, who gave me just about every good acting idea I ever had, thank you very much, I love you.”