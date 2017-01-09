Sofia Vergara Gets NSFW Introducing Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters as Joint Miss Golden Globe 2017

Cheeky!

Sofia Vergara‘s thick accent provides her with plenty of hilarious material for her hit comedy Modern Family — and she also found a way to bring it to the 2017 Golden Globes.

After taking the stage at the award show to introduce Sylvester Stallone‘s three daughters — Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14 — as this year’s joint Miss Golden Globe, Vergara, 44, couldn’t resist sneaking in a couple of NSFW jokes.

“The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has an anal tradition,” she said, pretending to squint at the teleprompter. “I didn’t mean … They have an anus tradition. They have a tradition that they do every year of choosing a second-generation performer to assist in the presentation of the awards.”

“To fulfill the duties of Miss Golden Globe tonight are the three talented and beautiful daughters of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin,” she continued.

But all jokes aside, the three young women — whose stunning looks stole the spotlight during awards season last year — are enjoying quite a special honor: It’s the first time a trio is sharing the title.

The girls are following in the footsteps of other Hollywood legends’ sons and daughters, such as Dakota Johnson, Laura Dern and Melanie Griffith, who previously held the title and later turned into stars themselves. Scarlet, Sistine and Sophia are tasked with escorting honorees on and off the stage, as well as carrying the statuettes.

And of course, the ultra-stylish sisters brought their A-game for the big night in gorgeous, matching black gowns.

“We’e all going to have the same color scheme so we match in that department, but each have a different style that complements our body shape and incorporates each of our individual personalities in each look,” Sistine previously told PEOPLE.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on NBC.