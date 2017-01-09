Cheeky! BFFs Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet Kiss on the Lips on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Leave it to Sarah Paulson and Amanda Peet to win the red carpet together — again!

The longtime BFFs hit the 2017 Golden Globes on Sunday, and as per usual, they didn’t disappoint: This time, they kissed right on the lips.

Paulson stunned in a long-sleeved, gold metallic dress, while Peet opted for a classic Bottega Veneta burgundy gown and updo.

• Check out PEOPLE’s full 2016 Golden Globe Awards coverage and complete winners list!

The two partners in crime regularly attend events and red carpets together. Just a month ago, they attended the opening of Lincoln Center Theatre’s The Babylon Line at the Mitzi E Newhouse Theater in New York City — and their adorable show of affection was in full force yet again. Basically, these two are bestie goals.

• Watch PEOPLE & EW Red Carpet Live Sunday night and streaming now on People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the app for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, Xfinity, iOS and Android devices.

Paulson won best performance by an actress in a limited series or TV movie for her role as Marcia Clark in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story — and Peet, 44, was right there by her side. PEOPLE was inside the award show, and the adorable BFFs spent the entire night together locked in lively conversation.

At one point in the evening, Paulson, 42, stepped away for a few moments to take selfies with attendees and well-wishers.

No caption needed pic.twitter.com/GtEQb2W4mO — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) January 9, 2017

Paulson also recently brought Peet to the 22nd Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

“Marcia [Clark] wasn’t available,” quipped Peet at the December award show. “I’ll take it! I’m sloppy seconds.”

• Want to win a trip to L.A.? Enter now for your chance to be at the Oscars® Red Carpet

As for how Paulson decided who to take as her date?

“There were fights,” said Peet. “But I’m really scrappy!”

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, will air live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.