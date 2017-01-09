Ryan Reynolds Shares Epic, Impassioned Kiss with Andrew Garfield After Losing to Ryan Gosling at Golden Globes

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kissed after Gosling won their #GoldenGlobes category pic.twitter.com/IjjTk6Vrs2 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) January 9, 2017

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re only eight days into the year and we already have one of the best moments of 2017.

During Sunday’s Golden Globes, Ryan Gosling took home the award for best actor in a musical or comedy for La La Land, beating out Colin Farrell in The Lobster, Hugh Grant in Florence Foster Jenkins, Jonah Hill in War Dogs and Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool.

Of course, Reynolds, 40, took it upon himself to respond to the loss in perhaps the most Ryan Reynolds way possible: by grabbing his good friend Andrew Garfield, 33, and planting a big, fat kiss on him.

Garfield, for his part, rose to the challenge, gripping Reynolds with both hands as the two locked lips. The moment, without a doubt, is glorious — but what makes it even better might be the fact that Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively was right there by his side, cheering him on.

So really, if you think about it, Reynolds isn’t going home a loser after all — quite the opposite. Cheers to that!

The 74th Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Jimmy Fallon, are broadcasting live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on NBC.